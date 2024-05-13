Pro-Palestinian encampment set up at Halifax’s Dalhousie University

An encampment is now set up outside a Maritime university in solidarity with Palestinian people in Gaza amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

More than a dozen tents could been seen outside Dalhousie University in Halifax on Monday morning.

Tents are seen outside Dalhousie University in Halifax on May 13, 2024. (Carl Pomeroy/CTV Atlantic)

The encampment began on Sunday on the school’s Studley Quad.

The encampment appears to be organized the group Students for the Liberation of Palestine - Kjipuktuk (Halifax).

The group says they are an “autonomous coalition of students from across Dalhousie University, Saint Mary’s University, the University of King’s College, and NSCAD University.”

A series of posts on the group’s Instagram page says it is calling on universities to disclose, and divest from, any investments they say are complicit in Israel’s occupation of Palestine.

The group is also asking for supplies to “sustain the encampment.”

A group of Nova Scotia Jewish professors, part of the Jewish Faculty Network, say they support the encampment and oppose any potential police intervention to remove it.

The group said in a Sunday evening press release they also urge Halifax universities to treat the encampment as an educational event.

Similar encampments have been set up at other campuses across North America in recent weeks.

