Profile on Nova Scotia’s Liberal Leader Zach Churchill

Zach Churchill is headed into his first provincial election as the leader of Nova Scotia’s Liberal Party.

Churchill replaced former premier Iain Rankin as the Liberal leader in July of 2022.

He is angling to bring the party back to power after the Progressive Conservative’s formed a majority government in the 2021 Nova Scotia provincial election.

Churchill’s background

Churchill holds a Bachelor of Arts from Saint Mary’s University.

After school, Churchill moved home to Yarmouth and was elected as MLA for the riding in a 2010 byelection. He was re-elected in 2013, 2017, and 2021.

Churchill has served as minister of Health and Wellness, Education, Municipal Affairs and Emergency Management, Communications, and Natural Resources.

2024 goals

According to the Nova Scotia Liberal Party’s website, Churchill is focused on building a “new economic vision” for Nova Scotia that is focused on affordability.

“Zach’s plan to reduce HST by 2% would leave more money in your pocket when you have to spend on necessities like phone and internet bills, household supplies, vehicle maintenance and clothing,” reads the party’s website.

