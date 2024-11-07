Profile on Nova Scotia’s NDP Leader Claudia Chender

Claudia Chender is headed into her first provincial election as the leader of the Nova Scotia New Democratic Party.

Chender became leader of the NDP on June 25, 2022, following Gary Burrill’s announcement that he was stepping down after leading the party since February 2016.

The NDP finished third in the last two elections and Chender is hoping to bring the party back to power for the first time since 2013.

Chender’s background

Chender holds a degree in Political Science and Anthropology from Dalhousie University and a law degree from the University of Victoria.

A former lawyer, Chender has articled with the British Columbia Department of the Attorney General, worked as a legal educator with the Nova Scotia Barrister’s Society, worked as an associate publisher for a non-profit media company, and acted as a consultant in the area of organizational design and development.

Chender was elected as MLA in the riding of Dartmouth South in 2017 and was re-elected in 2021.

2024 goals

Chender and the NDP are focused on delivering on a three-part promise to provide “the health care we need, homes within reach, and a life we can afford,” according to the NDP Party’s website.

“Claudia Chender is a champion for everyday people, focused on making life better for all Nova Scotians,” states the website.

“Claudia believes when we care about each other we can accomplish great things.”

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.