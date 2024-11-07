Profile on Nova Scotia’s Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston

Tim Houston is heading into his second provincial election as the leader of Nova Scotia’s Progressive Conservative Party.

On Aug. 17, 2021, Houston became the province’s 30th premier when the Tories formed a majority government. The party captured 31 of the legislature’s 55 seats, after a campaign focused almost exclusively on fixing health care.

Houston’s background

Houston holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Saint Mary’s University and earned his Chartered Accountant designation.

Upon graduation, Houston moved to Bermuda where he worked with both Deloitte and in the reinsurance industry.

Houston returned to Nova Scotia in 2007 when he moved to Pictou County, where he still resides.

He was first elected to the Nova Scotia House of Assembly in the 2013 provincial election as the MLA for the riding of Pictou East. He was re-elected in 2017 and 2021.

Houston became the leader of the Progressive Conservative Party of Nova Scotia in 2018.

2024 Goals

Houston is focused on three main goals, according to the Progressive Conservative’s website:

building a stronger health-care system and giving more supports to health-care workers

building a healthier economy with good paying jobs

putting sustainable and affordable housing in reach for more Nova Scotians

“I want Nova Scotians to know that even better days are ahead, and we have the best plan to get there,” Houston said in a statement on the website.

