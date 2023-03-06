Protesters call for investigation after Palestinian students told to take off traditional scarves at Halifax school

About 20 people rallied outside the Nova Scotia education minister’s office Monday after students of Palestinian descent were allegedly told to take off cultural garments during a multicultural day at a school in Halifax last week.

On Wednesday, students at Park West School wore clothing representing their cultures.

However, students of Palestinian descent were reportedly singled-out and told to remove their Keffiyeh’s – traditional scarf-like garments that represent the Palestinian culture and identity.

“We are demanding an independent investigation into this incident,” said Rana Zaman, as she addressed those in attendance Monday.

“We demand that the principal of Park West School and HRCE [Halifax Regional Centre for Education] issue a formal apology to the Palestinian students and their families, as well as to the broader community who felt attacked and discriminated against.”

The group which held the rally is calling on the HRCE to incorporate zero-tolerance policies for any form of anti-Palestinian racism. Zaman says training programs need to be developed for school communities to understand and address anti-Palestinian racism.

Maamoun Alhindi told CTV News Sunday that his nephew was one of the students who was told to take off the garment.

“Before he went home, he sent a text to his mother telling her the principal forced him to take off the Keffiyeh,” Alhindi said.

Alhindi says his nephew was told, “It’s a sign of war.”

The black and white cloth is checkered with embroidery that includes patterns of olive leaves, fishnet, and a road that represents the historic relationship between Palestinian fishermen and the sea, as well as a historic trade route in the region.

Ibrahim Alshanti, a spokesperson for the parents of six children of Palestinian descent at the school, says one student, in Grade 6, who refused to take off the scarf was sent to the principal’s office.

He says when the student tried to explain the significance of the scarf no one listened.

“[The student was] trying to show her on her phone some articles about it and then the vice-principal came and he pulled the phone forcibly from the girl,” Alshanti told CTV News.

In a statement released Saturday, the Halifax Regional Centre for Education said the matter was reviewed by the administration and discussed privately with the students and their families.

“Following the incident, many in the Palestinian and other communities came to believe that students were banned from wearing the [Keffiyeh], a traditional scarf, to school. This is not the case,” read the statement.

With files from CTV’s Hafsa Arif