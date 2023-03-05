'How can I trust my kids to be safe?': Incident at Halifax school causing outrage

An incident at Park West School in Halifax has sparked outrage among some families and community members.

During a multicultural day event on Wednesday, March 1, students wore clothing representing their cultures.

However, students of Palestinian descent were singled-out and told to remove what they had on.

Maamoun Alhindi’s nephew was one of the students who was told to remove his cultural garment.

“Before he went home, he sent a text to his mother, telling her the principal forced him to take off the Keffiyeh.”

Alhindi said, there was more that was said.

“She said to a kid in grade 7, it’s a sign of war.”

According to the parents’ spokesperson, Ibrahim Alshanti, six students of Palestinian descent wore the Keffiyeh – a traditional garmet that represents the Palestinian culture and identity.

The black and white cloth is chequered with embroidery that includes patterns of olive leaves, fishnet, and a road that represents the historic relationship between Palestinian fishermen and sea, as well as, the historic trade route in the region.

Alshanti said, one of the students in grade 6 who refused to remove the scarf was called to the office.

When the student tried to explain what the scarf is, no one listened.

“Trying to show her on her phone some articles about it and then the vice-principal came and he pulled the phone forcibly from the girl,” said Alshanti.

Alshanti said the vice-principal then began looking through the student’s phone despite the student telling him not to.

“But he insist and he’s telling the little girl I will not respect your values, if you don’t respect mine,” he said.

How can I trust my kids to be safe in this environment? I’m sending them to school, not some jungle,” he added.

Alhindi, reached out to the Halifax Regional Centre for Education’s supervisor but did not receive a response.

“I left her a voice message and she didn’t get back. I called her the next day and I left her a voice message but still she didn’t get back to me,” said Alhindi.

Alshanti said, several other parents made calls to the school however, the school did not respond to the incident.

On Saturday, the Halifax Regional Centre for Education took the unusual step of issuing a statement and a clarification.

“The matter was reviewed by the administration and discussed privately with the students and their families. Following the incident, many in the Palestinian and other communities came to believe that students were banned from wearing the Kufiyah, a traditional scarf to school. This is not the case.”

The school division said it received thousands of emails from concerned families and community members locally and across the country calling for this ban to be overturned.

“I assure you that in HRCE schools, students are always welcome to express themselves in ways that maintain safety, dignity and respect for themselves, their classmates and their cultures. There are no bans on what students choose to wear to school.”

The school division said their highest priority is to ensure inclusive learning environments, where all students feel safe, accepted and valued.

“On behalf of HRCE, I am deeply sorry for any harm this situation has caused the Palestinian community and others who have been impacted.

CTV News reached out to Halifax Regional Centre for Education for an interview but was redirected to the statement above.

Since publishing statement, several organizations have further shared their disappointment with the school; including the Independent Jewish Voices of Canada (IJV’s).

Former professor and member of the IJV group said the school’s statement is continuing to gaslight the incident and those involved.

“That’s true. There’s no rule somewhere written down saying you cannot wear a Keffiyeh but on the other hand if the principal acts precipitously and demands that children take off their scarves, that’s a kind of banning,” said Haive.

Since the incident, Alshanti said students are scared and uncomfortable to return to school.

Despite the apology made by HRCE, there will be a rally Monday to support the students and families impacted by the incident.

The demonstration will take place in front of the minister of education’s office at noon.

The parents and students directly impacted will continue the peaceful protest on Tuesday.