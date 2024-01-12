Province-by-province summary of what to expect in the Maritimes from Saturday’s snow, rain, and wind

Here we go again. Another developing storm moving up from Texas will approach southern Ontario and the northeastern U.S. As the storm moves northward into Quebec, it will pass to the west of the Maritimes. That makes it very similar to the Wednesday weather system and very similar weather conditions are expected in the Maritimes on Saturday because of that.

NEW BRUNSWICK

Snow will develop west-to-east across the province late Saturday morning through early afternoon. Southern areas of New Brunswick will turn through ice pellets to rain by the start of Saturday evening. The ice pellets and rain will then push into northern areas of New Brunswick through Saturday evening. Snow, rain, and ice pellets will end overnight into early Sunday morning.

The most snow is expected in the northern most areas of New Brunswick as well as some of the higher terrain to the north of Fredericton. There, as much as 10 to 20 cm is expected in the snow and ice pellets. Central areas of New Brunswick including Fredericton could see an initial snow amount of 5 to 10 cm. The remainder of the province will likely see 5 cm of snow or less before a turn to 5 to 10 mm of rain.

Wind and elevated water levels will be a concern for parts of the province. The strongest gusts will arrive late Saturday afternoon through evening. Peak gusts from the east and southeast could near 90 km/h on parts of the coast. Speaking of the coast, we are near high astronomical tides this weekend. Due to large waves and the high wind, water levels at high tides on Saturday could come up above the usual mark.

Finally, temperatures Sunday morning may fall back below freezing. Be cautious of wet and slushy surfaces turning icy.

A special weather statement advising of the expected conditions has been issued by Environment Canada for the province.

The most snow accumulation is expected in northern areas of New Brunswick on Saturday.

NOVA SCOTIA

Saturday morning begins with increasing cloudiness in the province. Late morning through afternoon will see a brief period of snow turn quickly over to rain across mainland Nova Scotia. Snow turning to rain will be arriving for Cape Breton in the late afternoon and evening. Little more than an initial few centimetres of snow is expected before the turn to rain. Rain amounts could total near 20 mm for parts of the province.

Strong and gusty southeast winds will arrive in the southwest of Nova Scotia by near noon on Saturday. The strong wind will be moving west-to-east across the province Saturday afternoon and evening. Cape Breton should clear that stronger wind by the early morning hours of Sunday.

The southeast gusts could peak as high as 70 to 100 km/h for much of the province. There is a risk of scattered power outages and travel service disruptions. Saturday evening and night could see the area of Inverness County, Cape Breton, from near St. Joseph du Moine to Cheticamp once again reach gusts of 140 to 170 km/h. The even stronger gusts there are a result of the topography of the Cape Breton Highlands. That situation should improve by Sunday morning.

Southeast facing parts of the Atlantic coastline should be cautious of higher than normal water levels during high tides. Large and crashing waves will also be present as the stronger winds move through.

A special weather statement advising of the expected conditions has been issued by Environment Canada. Wind warnings have been issued in the southwest of Nova Scotia.

The mix of precipitation and strong wind come in a bit later in the day compared to the Wednesday system.

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND AND MAGDALEN ISLANDS

There shouldn’t be any major weather issues for Prince Edward Island through Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon could see some light snow move through the province. Saturday evening will see snow turn through ice pellets to rain. Snow amounts of 5 cm or less will be followed by 5 to 15 mm of rain.

A strong southeast wind will be present for P.E.I. Saturday evening through near midnight. Peak gusts could reach 90 km/h and possibly near 100 km/h on exposed areas of the coast. The wind will diminish quickly into early Sunday morning. Like the wind on Wednesday, there will be a risk of some power outages and possible travel disruptions, including a period of restriction or closure for the Confederation Bridge.

Similar weather conditions and peak winds are expected for the Magdalen Islands Saturday night, with improvement there by Sunday morning.

Special weather statements advising of the expected inclement weather are in effect for both P.E.I. and the Magdalen Islands.

Peak winds look close to what went through the region on Wednesday. Similar impacts can be expected, including possible power outages and disruption to travel services.”>

SUMMARY

Very similar weather impacts are expected compared to Wednesday. The latest system does arrive a bit later in the day compared to Wednesday and, in general, the snow and rain amounts look a little lower. Peak wind strength looks about the same as Wednesday and could have similar impacts.

I’ll have updates, timelines, and regional weather conditions on CTV News Atlantic programming.