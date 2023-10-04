Province names 2023 Order of Nova Scotia recipients

Nova Scotia has named the five individuals who will receive the province’s highest honour for 2023.

According to a news release from the province, the Order of Nova Scotia recognizes people who have “distinguished themselves and made lasting contributions.”

“Appointments to the order are made by the lieutenant-governor on the recommendation of an independent advisory council,” reads the release.

This year’s Order of Nova Scotia recipients are:

Phil Comeau, Saulnierville and Moncton: filmmaker and screenwriter; recognized for preserving and promoting Acadian culture

Jacqueline Gahagan, Halifax: health equity researcher; recognized for contributions to healthcare, health policy development, child welfare, women in sports and HIV/AIDS research

Bruce Guthro, Sydney Mines: singer and songwriter; posthumously recognized for contributions to the music industry, Canadian culture and philanthropy

Sylvia Hamilton, Grand-Pré: professor, filmmaker, writer, journalist and educator; recognized for capturing and preserving the experiences of African Nova Scotians

Stephen Kimber, Halifax: writer, journalist and educator; recognized for representing Nova Scotia in the national press and mentoring several generations of journalists

"On behalf of the King and all Nova Scotians, it is my great pleasure to approve the 2023 appointees to the Order of Nova Scotia," said Lt.-Gov. Arthur J. LeBlanc.

"These individuals have made extraordinary and long-standing contributions to their professions and communities, benefiting fellow Nova Scotians and Canadians."

Established in 2001, the province says 125 members have been invested into the Order of Nova Scotia.

The lieutenant-governor will present the new members with their insignia and appointment scroll during an investiture ceremony at Government House on Nov. 9.

