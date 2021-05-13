HALIFAX -- The Codiac RCMP continue to search the area of Centennial Park in Moncton, N.B. after receiving reports of shots fired Thursday morning.

According to a tweet by the New Brunswick RCMP, police received the reports around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday.

An Alert Ready message was issued in the area at 10:17 a.m., asking everyone to lock their doors, stay away from the windows, and shelter in place.

"If you are in the Centennial Park area, please lock your doors and stay away from windows," says Cpl. Hans Ouellette of the New Brunswick RCMP. "Everyone else should avoid the area to allow police to do their work. Do not post information on social media about police locations or operations."

The RCMP is responding to a call where shots were fired in the Centennial Park area of Moncton. Residents/schools/businesses and people in area should lock doors, shelter in place and stay away from windows. Follow @RCMPNB on Twitter and Facebook for updates. pic.twitter.com/8AI3oawAO1 — RCMP New Brunswick (@RCMPNB) May 13, 2021

The Codiac Regional RCMP tweeted that a perimeter has been set up and Millennium Boulevard is closed to traffic.

RCMP are also asking that no one call 911 unless they have an emergency, or if they have information specifically related to this investigation.

"We need to make sure our phone lines remain available," says Cpl. Ouellette.

Anyone with information that could assist with the investigation is asked to contact police immediately.

"The RCMP continues to share information on Facebook and Twitter. Additional messages will be issued via Alert Ready as needed," wrote the RCMP in a news release on Thursday.

1/2: At around 8:30 a.m., #RCMPNB responded to a complaint of shots fired in the Centennial Park area in #Moncton. The information has been confirmed as credible and no injuries have been reported. — RCMP New Brunswick (@RCMPNB) May 13, 2021

2/2: Please avoid the area while police continue to investigate. Anyone with information that can assist the investigation is asked to contact police immediately. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers. — RCMP New Brunswick (@RCMPNB) May 13, 2021

In a tweet from Horizon Health, the organization says, due to the ongoing police operation, the COVID-19 Assessment Centre and blood collection centre at the Moncton Coliseum have been closed. Anyone with an appointment at the coliseum is asked to not attend.

The Anglophone East School District has also locked down three of their schools, including Bernice MacNaughton High School, Hillcrest Middle School, and Bessborough School due to the ongoing police presence.

The RCMP has advised us that 3 schools are on lockdown (BMHS, Hillcrest & Bess) due to a reported incident in the area. We will update as more direction becomes available to us from the RCMP. Student & staff safety remains our priority. — AnglophoneEast (@AnglophoneEast) May 13, 2021

The New Brunswick Community College Moncton Campus says out of an abundance of caution, they will be closing the Moncton facility at 1 p.m. on Thursday due to the ongoing situation involving the RCMP in the area.

"If you have to stay due to the ongoing situation involving the RCMP you are able to do so but please note you will not be able to reenter the building should you leave," wrote NBCC in a tweet.

UPDATE: As a precaution we will be closing the NBCC Moncton Campus at 1:00PM. If you have to stay due to the ongoing situation involving the RCMP you are able to do so but please note you will not be able to reenter the building should you leave. https://t.co/RAdxs0QqoV — New Brunswick Community College (@myNBCC) May 13, 2021

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.