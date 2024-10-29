Public invited to attend premier-designate Susan Holt's swearing-in ceremony
The public is invited to watch New Brunswick’s newest premier-designate take the oath of office.
Susan Holt will become the province’s 35th premier when she and her cabinet are sworn in on Nov. 2.
The province says screens will be set up in the Fredericton Convention Centre’s ballroom so New Brunswickers can watch the swearing-in ceremony. The doors will open at 1 p.m.
The ceremony will be viewable on the legislative assembly website and on the New Brunswick legislature television channel beginning at 2 p.m. A recording will also become available online following the live event.
“We want New Brunswickers to feel like they are a part of marking this important milestone – the swearing-in of our province’s first woman premier,” said Holt. “This family-friendly, accessible event is an opportunity for the community to celebrate together.”
A provincial news release says a reception will be held in the convention centre’s ballroom at 3:30 p.m. featuring an Indigenous drum circle and remarks by Holt.
New Brunswick’s Liberal Party won a majority government on Oct. 21, returning to power for the first time since 2018.
Holt brought the party to victory after the exodus of former head Kevin Vickers following the 2020 election’s disappointing showing for the Liberals.
Holt’s win also makes history for New Brunswick, making her the first female premier for that province.
For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
