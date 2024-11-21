Quispamsis lights up Arts & Culture Park for holiday season

Hundreds were on hand at the Arts & Culture Park in Quispamsis, N.B., Wednesday night for the town’s annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

The event also included the unveiling of the Holiday Dreamland LED light display, which features well over 50,000 lights.

Members of the Saint John Sea Dogs, and even Santa Claus himself, were also on hand for the light display’s opening night and free hot chocolate was available for residents.

“This has to be my favorite night of the year,” says Libby O’Hara, Quispamsis mayor. “We will have people come in here night after night until Christmas Eve, and then some during the Christmas vacation. When families come together, they come here to the park and they come from all over.”

O’Hara says it is one of the largest light displays in all of southern New Brunswick and took weeks to set up. The lights turn on each night at dusk and remain lit until around 10 p.m. each night. The display will remain up until the New Year.

The display is more than lights on a tree – trains, a snowman, and even an entire LED zoo can be seen as your stroll through the park’s display.

A train decorated in Christmas lights is pictured at the Arts & Culture Park in Quispamsis, N.B., on Nov. 20, 2024.

It’s not only an annual tradition for the town, but also for residents.

“It's beautiful,” Cody and Lorna MacIntosh told CTV News, adding the train display was their favourite. “This lighting up tonight represents the start of Christmas for us.”

When asked what their favourite part of the night was, youngsters Georgia Leblanc and Leah Cormier quickly pointed to the hot chocolate and cookies, as well as a visit with Santa.

Santa Claus paid a visit to the Arts & Culture Park in Quispamsis, N.B., on Nov. 20, 2024.

“I love this place,” says Chael McQuade. “It's super majestic and beautiful.”

“It's really nice and I like the lights,” says Amir. “When we came here, we were pretty shocked that there's so much going on. We went around and I think it's got a really nice vibe to it, and the hot chocolate made it all better.”

The mayor says the fact the lights are all LED makes them most cost efficient and better for the environment. In a time where many people are struggling, she says she is proud her town can add a little light into people’s lives.

“Having the lights here brings a little bit of joy to people,” says O’Hara. “If we can bring a little bit of joy to our residents, then to me it's worth it.”

