Rainfall and flash freeze warnings cause cancellations, closures in N.S.
With much of Nova Scotia under rainfall and flash freeze warnings from Environment Canada Saturday, many businesses and services have been closed in preparation.
Total rainfalls are expected to be 25 to 50 mm throughout the province, with some higher amounts possible in some areas.
There is warning of localized flooding in low-lying areas, and significant runoff and ponding is expected.
Temperatures are expected to rapidly drop later in the evening, and a period of ice pellets and freezing rain changing to snow will happen as the cold front passes.
Environment Canada is warning that untreated surfaces, such as highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots, may become icy and slippery.
The Halifax Regional Municipality is asking people to avoid unnecessary travel due to the risk of flooding and freezing.
An overnight parking ban will also take place in the HRM from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m.
Cancellations and closures
Halifax Transit suspended all services, including buses, ferries, and Access-A-Bus services, at 1 p.m. Saturday. Any trips starting before will complete their trip before suspending service for the remainder of the day.
Mount Saint Vincent University was closed on Satuday.
The Halifax Shopping Centre and Sunnyside Mall closed early at noon on Saturday.
The Halifax Public Gardens closed on Saturday.
The Museum of Natural History also closed on Saturday.
Most municipal recreation facilities in Halifax closed at 12 p.m. Saturday, and will re-open at regularly scheduled times on Sunday.
All branches of the Halifax Public Libraries closed early Saturday at 12 p.m.
The 11:45 a.m. sailings for the Port aux Basques/North Sydney ferries from Marine Atlantic were cancelled.
Power Outages
As of 2:15 p.m., Nova Scotia Power is reporting 15 active outages, affecting around 74 customers.
In Kyiv, Trudeau signs new Ukraine security pact, marking two years since invasion
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has signed a new security agreement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as world leaders mark the second anniversary of Russia's invasion in 2022.
W5 investigates Who's at your door?: Homeowners allegedly exploited by Ontario company
In its documentary 'Who's At Your Door?', CTV W5 investigates companies that allegedly trick homeowners into signing long-term contracts for services they don't need.
The body of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been handed over to his mother, aide says
The body of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been handed over to his mother, an aide to Navalny said Saturday.
Barrie, Ont. boy among 5 killed in house fire in Saskatchewan
A Barrie, Ont. family is mourning the death of 12-year-old Andrew Frustaci, killed in a house fire in Saskatchewan that also claimed the lives of his two younger brothers and great-grandparents over the weekend.
Vigil held for non-binary Oklahoma teenager who died following a school bathroom fight
More than two dozen people gathered at an Oklahoma church for a vigil for Nex Benedict, a non-binary teenager who died one day after a fight in a high school bathroom.
Brazil's president accuses Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, doubling down after earlier uproar
Brazil's president alleged Saturday that Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians, doubling down on harsh rhetoric after stirring controversy a week ago by comparing Israel’s military offensive in Gaza to the Nazi Holocaust.
Thinking about getting a vehicle with all-wheel drive? Here's what to know
More than half of all new vehicles on the road come with all-wheel drive, and while the added protection may not compensate for a lack of good tires, it does help.
Belleville, Ont. mayor 'disappointed' by province's response so far to local drug crisis
The mayor of Belleville, Ont., says he is disappointed that the province has not yet committed to providing funding for an urgently needed health and social-services hub and a detox centre in the community.
Man guilty in Black transgender woman's killing in 1st U.S. federal hate crime trial over gender identity
A South Carolina man was found guilty Friday of killing a Black transgender woman after the exposure of their secret sexual relationship in the nation’s first federal trial over a hate crime based on gender identity.
