Rainfall and flash freeze warnings cause cancellations, closures in N.S.

With much of Nova Scotia under rainfall and flash freeze warnings from Environment Canada Saturday, many businesses and services have been closed in preparation.

Total rainfalls are expected to be 25 to 50 mm throughout the province, with some higher amounts possible in some areas.

There is warning of localized flooding in low-lying areas, and significant runoff and ponding is expected.

Temperatures are expected to rapidly drop later in the evening, and a period of ice pellets and freezing rain changing to snow will happen as the cold front passes.

Environment Canada is warning that untreated surfaces, such as highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots, may become icy and slippery.

The Halifax Regional Municipality is asking people to avoid unnecessary travel due to the risk of flooding and freezing.

An overnight parking ban will also take place in the HRM from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Cancellations and closures

Halifax Transit suspended all services, including buses, ferries, and Access-A-Bus services, at 1 p.m. Saturday. Any trips starting before will complete their trip before suspending service for the remainder of the day.

Mount Saint Vincent University was closed on Satuday.

The Halifax Shopping Centre and Sunnyside Mall closed early at noon on Saturday.

The Halifax Public Gardens closed on Saturday.

The Museum of Natural History also closed on Saturday.

Most municipal recreation facilities in Halifax closed at 12 p.m. Saturday, and will re-open at regularly scheduled times on Sunday.

All branches of the Halifax Public Libraries closed early Saturday at 12 p.m.

The 11:45 a.m. sailings for the Port aux Basques/North Sydney ferries from Marine Atlantic were cancelled.

Power Outages

As of 2:15 p.m., Nova Scotia Power is reporting 15 active outages, affecting around 74 customers.

