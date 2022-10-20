Rapid growth: Report shows Halifax needs more housing as population rises over the next five years
Halifax will need to build an additional 38,000 housing units over the next five years to address the housing shortage and account for a population boom, according to a new report.
While the city's population is anticipated to grow to 650,000 by 2037, so will the urgent need for homes.
"As you know we have goals for the growth of the province, so if we’re going to see that kind of growth we need places for people to live," said Nova Scotia Housing Minister John Lohr.
The province’s housing task force has said it hopes to meet those targets and build 7,600 new units each year until 2027.
If targets are met, the Halifax Skyline will look dramatically different in five years. There are already more than 30 tower cranes dotting the skyline and building high rises to meet the demand.
Earlier this here the province commissioned an independent report to examine ways to reduce barriers to housing development.
The consultant, DeLoitte, suggested 15 ideas that can be applied to regulations and zoning, governance structures. It also includes recommendation to strike up a planning team to work with government and developers to streamline construction projects.
"The H.R.M. Housing Task Force is committed to identifying barriers to development, and we've taken some strong immediate first steps over the last year to recommend solutions to the housing crisis and get more stock built in H.R.M.," said task force Chair Geoff MacLellan. "It was important for the task force to hear advice and ideas from an independent third party to ensure we had a fulsome understanding of the issues from all sides.”
Halifax mayor Mike Savage said he’s pleased to see that the recommendations in report and validate the work municipality has already undertaken to increase the housing supply.
"We’ve known for some time that we needed more housing and more units both of the rental side and home ownership side," said Savage. "Our plans are geared for that and we’ll just all have to work hard so we hit those numbers."
Considering Halifax sees an average of 3,000 units built per year, 7,600 units appears to be a lofty target.
While the labour shortage in skilled trades is a challenge, Savage said it's not the only one.
"Rising interest rates are also meaning that across the country a lot of projects are either on hold or being reconsidered because of the rising cost of capital," said Savage.
On Thursday, the province announced a new crown corporation to oversee public housing will be formed. The Nova Scotia Provincial Housing Association will replace the former five regional housing authorities.
Still, the provinces housing minister said they won’t be building new public housing but rather manage services more efficiently.
"Our province is too small to have five separate housing authorities with five separate accounting packages, five separate management procedures for managing their stock," said Lohr. "I think we're in a small province and it needs to be more centralized."
According to the housing task force, the next step is to create a parallel panel to help move projects along.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russian threats revive old nuclear fears in central Europe
As Russia pounds Ukraine, with shelling around a nuclear power plant and repeated Russian threats to use a nuclear weapon, the Polish government ordered an inventory this month of the 62,000 air raid shelters in the country.
Bank of Canada rate hikes: Economists respond to new inflation data
With the latest inflation data showing no signs of a substantial cool-down, economists are forecasting the Bank of Canada will continue its reign of aggressive rate hikes, and some predict a 'technical recession' during the first half of 2023.
Spot a spotted lanternfly? Photograph, then kill it, Canadian Food Inspection Agency says
There are worries the spotted lanternfly, an invasive species native to Asia that made its way to the United States in 2014, is about to move into Canada, potentially spelling disaster for the country's fruit growers and wineries.
Anti-LGBTQ2S+ groups trying to elect 'god-fearing' and 'anti-woke' school board trustees, group says
It's municipal election season, and experts are warning that some far-right groups and individuals are bringing an agenda of anti-diversity and anti-LGBTQ2S+ views to an important, but often-forgotten, ballot battleground: school boards.
What you should know about the cancer-causing chemical found in recalled dry shampoo
Benzene is a petrochemical often found in vehicle emissions. So why is it sometimes found in dry shampoos and personal care products, and what are the risks to consumers' health? CTVNews.ca speaks to a cancer researcher to find out.
Jacob Hoggard granted bail pending appeal of sexual assault conviction
Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard has been granted bail pending the outcome of an appeal into his June 2022 sexual assault conviction, in which he was sentenced to five years in prison.
Boris Johnson eyes comeback bid as U.K. Tories pick new leader
Several British lawmakers, including former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, were trying to scoop up support on Friday ahead of a short, intense contest to replace Liz Truss as the nation's leader.
New spa village near Toronto temporarily closes its pools after staph contamination
A new spa village near Toronto is temporarily closing its pools after a potential ‘health hazard’ was detected in a recent inspection.
East Vancouver home's $1M listing price could 'cause a riot,' realtor says
The unusually low listing price for a detached home in East Vancouver that features both a basement suite and laneway house is raising eyebrows online.
Toronto
-
Ontario government to give parents up to $250 per child
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce is offering parents $200 or $250 per child to help offset the cost of catching up in school after two years of disrupted learning.
-
Jacob Hoggard granted bail pending appeal of sexual assault conviction
Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard has been granted bail pending the outcome of an appeal into his June 2022 sexual assault conviction, in which he was sentenced to five years in prison.
-
'We are forever crushed': Two officers killed in Innisfil, Ont. shooting remembered as heroes at joint funeral
The two officers gunned down in an Innisfil home last week are being remembered as heroes at a joint funeral in Barrie today.
Calgary
-
'How do you sleep?': Family of teen in ICU after hit-and-run call on driver to come forward
Brandon Thomas is still asleep in the intensive care unit at the Alberta Children's Hospital after being struck in a crosswalk at 16th Avenue and 46 Street N.W. shortly after 7 p.m.
-
Flames suffer first loss of season as Tuch's hat trick leads Sabres to 6-3 win
Led by strong individual performances including Ramus Dahlin's record-setting start to the season, the Buffalo Sabres have looked the part of a more formidable opponent than years past.
-
Stop talking coal, protect Rockies with legislation, Alta. opposition tells premier
Alberta's Opposition New Democrats want the provincial government to end any uncertainty about the future of the province's Rocky Mountains by legislating that no new coal mines will be permitted there.
Montreal
-
Montreal property valuations are rising. Here's what you can do about it
Montreal property owners have been hit with massive increases in their valuations -- on average, the increase is expected to grow 32 per cent over the next three years.
-
Eric Girard handed English relations file, advocate celebrates 'major first step'
Premier Francois Legault has named Éric Girard Minister Responsible for Relations with English-Speaking Quebecers, a move hailed by advocates as “a major first step” to repairing divisions in a post-Bill 96 province. It’s a role Girard pledged to fulfill “with honesty and justice” during Thursday’s cabinet swearing-in ceremony in the National Assembly’s Salon rouge, before crossing the room to sit with other newly-appointed ministers – some new to their files, some returning for another mandate.
-
Things to do in Montreal this weekend: Oct. 22-23
Looking for something to do in Montreal this weekend? Here's a list of a few events in and around the city, from bazar browsing to dancing to hockey.
Edmonton
-
Should your race be on your driver's licence? Edmonton Police Commission votes 'yes'
The Edmonton Police Commission wants Albertans to start self-identifying their race on driver's licences and identification cards.
-
Alberta premier says journey to fix health system within 90 days to be 'bumpy'
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is promising rocky times ahead as she reorganizes the entire governance structure of provincial health services before the end of January.
-
McDavid, Nugent-Hopkins' four-point nights lead Oilers to 6-4 win over Hurricanes
It was only their fourth game of the season but it already had the makings of a needed win for the Edmonton Oilers.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario government to give parents up to $250 per child
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce is offering parents $200 or $250 per child to help offset the cost of catching up in school after two years of disrupted learning.
-
Sudbury Fisher Wavy trail officially opens
Dozens attended the official grand opening of the Fisher Wavy Trail in Sudbury on Thursday. Members of the non-profit group Rainbow Routes Association, Fisher Wavy Inc. and members of the community attended the free barbecue and guided hike.
-
Spot a spotted lanternfly? Photograph, then kill it, Canadian Food Inspection Agency says
There are worries the spotted lanternfly, an invasive species native to Asia that made its way to the United States in 2014, is about to move into Canada, potentially spelling disaster for the country's fruit growers and wineries.
London
-
Ontario government to give parents up to $250 per child
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce is offering parents $200 or $250 per child to help offset the cost of catching up in school after two years of disrupted learning.
-
ER crisis hot topic during health care town hall
From marathon emergency room wait times to staff shortages across public health care — London New Democrat MPPs heard an earful from concerned residents Thursday night at a town hall meeting on health care.
-
'It takes a lot for a woman to come forward': Woman’s advocacy group hopes case review will lead to more police reforms
London’s top cop says he’s satisfied two sexual assault investigations involving hockey players were conducted appropriately. The cases were reviewed after the victim claimed police discouraged her from pressing charges.
Winnipeg
-
Brooklands seniors complex "uninhabitable" due to burst pipe, flooding
Donna and Ken Buskell are among residents of a seniors housing co-op reeling after a water pipe burst in the complex and forced them out with no return date in sight.
-
Police seize $6.3 million worth of meth from Winnipeg apartment
The Winnipeg Police Service’s guns and gangs unit made their largest meth seizure to date, seizing more than $6 million worth of meth from an apartment.
-
Bank of Canada rate hikes: Economists respond to new inflation data
With the latest inflation data showing no signs of a substantial cool-down, economists are forecasting the Bank of Canada will continue its reign of aggressive rate hikes, and some predict a 'technical recession' during the first half of 2023.
Ottawa
-
'10 seconds later they were gone': More than 1,500 vehicles reported stolen in Ottawa this year
The city of Ottawa is seeing a rise in vehicle thefts this year, with more than 1,500 vehicles stolen in the first nine months.
-
OPP testimony on 'dysfunction' in Ottawa police during 'Freedom Convoy' continues
A senior Ontario Provincial Police officer is expected to be cross-examined this morning at the federal government's inquiry into the use of the Emergencies Act.
-
McKenney, Sutcliffe square off in final major debate of Ottawa's municipal election
With just days before voters head to the polls, the two leading contenders for mayor met for one of the last major debates.
Saskatoon
-
Ditch the decorative contact lenses for Halloween, Sask. optometrists advise
With Halloween around the corner, the Saskatchewan Association of Optometrists (SAO) is warning people about the health dangers of decorative contact lenses.
-
'It’s special': La Loche fire chief rescues eagle for the fourth time
The fire chief in La Loche has become known for helping majestic birds of prey.
-
Saskatoon police looks to double body worn camera use
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is looking to expand its use of body worn cameras, six months after its initial pilot launch.
Vancouver
-
More seniors in care getting antidepressant and antipsychotic medications
Anna Van Blankenstein lost her husband, Louis, earlier this year, but she lost the person she knew before that. Unbeknownst to her, he had been placed on antipsychotic medication.
-
East Vancouver home's $1M listing price could 'cause a riot,' realtor says
The unusually low listing price for a detached home in East Vancouver that features both a basement suite and laneway house is raising eyebrows online.
-
NDP not releasing names of executives who decided B.C.'s next premier
The vote to disqualify David Eby's sole opponent from the B.C. NDP leadership race came down to a few dozen party executives, whose names – for the most part – are not publicly available.
Regina
-
Emergency crews, coroner, on scene at Wascana Park
Emergency crews are on scene at Wascana Park for a report of someone being pulled from the water.
-
No injuries reported in fire on Princess Street
No one was injured after a fire on the 300 block of Princess Street Thursday afternoon.
-
Here's how much Regina's curbside waste service adjustment could cost households
Regina residents are one step closer to paying all garbage, recycling and new food and yard waste fees on their utility bills as a user-based system.
Vancouver Island
-
Saanich murder suspect charged, victim identified
A woman who was killed in Saanich, B.C., on Wednesday has been identified and a suspect has been charged with murder. Court documents show Christopher Cathcart, born in 1986, who is also known as Christian Bird, has been charged with one count of second-degree murder in the death of Stephanie Elk.
-
Paramedic staff shortages are a 'crisis' on Vancouver Island, says union
Concerned paramedics are pointing to an empty ambulance station in Sooke, B.C. on Thursday as proof of a wider problem that they say could come with dire consequences.
-
Victoria ranked 7th 'rattiest city' in Canada, 4th in B.C.
Pest control company Orkin Canada has put together its annual list of the top "rattiest cites" in Canada, and B.C.'s capital is high up on the list. Victoria was ranked the seventh rattiest city in the country, and the fourth rattiest city in B.C. this year.