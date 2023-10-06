RCMP charge 19-year-old in child pornography investigation

New Brunswick RCMP say they have charged a 19-year-old man from Evangeline, N.B., in connection to an investigation into pictures containing child sexual abuse.

In a news release Friday, police say the New Brunswick RCMP’s Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit led the investigation, which began in June 2022 after police received information from the RCMP National Child Exploitation Crime Centre.

Throughout the investigation, police say they believed the same suspect was involved in another investigation led by Caraquet RCMP, which were investigating a number of images of underage females that were shared online and were modified in a sexually explicit manner.

Police say they executed a search warrant on a residence in Evangeline on Dec. 13, 2022 as part of the investigation.

According to the release, police arrested a man from Evangeline who was 18-years-old at the time before they seized a number of electronics.

The man was released on conditions pending his court appearance on May 10, 2023.

In Bathurst provincial court, Keith Gionet McLaughlin received a number of charges, including:

possession of child pornography

transmitting child pornography

On Aug. 24, 2023, McLaughlin was also charged with making child pornography.

McLaughlin pleaded not guilty on Sept. 18, 2023 and a trial was set for Aug. 12 to 24, 2024.

