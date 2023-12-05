RCMP charge second person in the death of a woman in Cape Breton

A 28-year-old man has been charged in connection with the homicide of a woman in Cape Breton.

Kevin Forrest Jr., of Big Bras D’Or, N.S., was arrested at a home in Sydney Mines around 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Police say Forrest Jr. has been charged with accessory to murder and indignity to human remains in connection with the death of 48-year-old Natacha Leroy.

On Thursday, Carolyn Ann Dermody of North Sydney, N.S., was arrested in Halifax and charged with murder and indignity to human remains in connection with the case. Police said at that time they were also searching for a second suspect.

Both Dermody and Forrest Jr. are scheduled to appear in Wagmatcook provincial court on Wednesday.

Officers responded to a report of a possible homicide at a home on Old Route 5 in Big Bras D’Or on Nov. 22.

Police said Leroy disappeared and the circumstances around her disappearance were suspicious.

Human remains were found two days later in Big Bras D’Or by an RCMP police dog team.

The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death a homicide and the remains were confirmed to be Leroy’s.

Police say Leroy’s death was not a random incident and she was known to Dermody and Forrest Jr.

They say their investigation continues.

