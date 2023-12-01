Woman, 25, charged with murder in Cape Breton homicide
A 25-year-old woman has been charged with murder in connection with a homicide in Cape Breton last week.
Carolyn Ann Dermody of North Sydney, N.S., was arrested on the Bedford Highway in Halifax on Thursday.
Police say Dermody has been charged with murder and indignity to human remains in the death of 48-year-old Natacha Leroy.
Dermody has been remanded into custody and will appear in Sydney provincial court on Monday.
Police say they continue to look for a second suspect.
The RCMP has not provided the suspect’s name, but do say they are a 28-year-old man from Big Bras D’Or, N.S. It’s believed he is in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality.
Officers responded to a report of a possible homicide at a home on Old Route 5 on Nov. 22.
Police said Leroy disappeared and the circumstances around her disappearance were suspicious.
Human remains were found two days later in Big Bras D’Or by an RCMP police dog team.
The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death a homicide and the remains were confirmed to be Leroy’s.
The Nova Scotia RCMP says 48-year-old Natacha Leroy disappeared on Nov. 22, 2023. (RCMP)
Police say Leroy’s death was not a random incident and she was known to Dermody and the male suspect.
The Northeast Nova Major Crime Unit continues to ask anyone who has information to call them at 902-896-5060 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
