The New Brunswick RCMP is continuing to investigate the disappearance of a Dieppe man reported missing almost 10 years ago.

Jack Nutter’s family reported him missing in April 2009. Police say he had limited contact with his family and the last time they heard from him was in July 2007.

Police consider Nutter’s disappearance to be suspicious, as he stopped attending routine appointments, and also stopped checking on a rental property he owned on Université Avenue in Moncton.

Police say they have been following up on leads over the years, but they haven’t been able to locate the missing man.

Nutter was 65 years old in 2007 He would now be 76 years old.

He was roughly five-foot-seven inches tall and weighed 145 pounds at the time of his disappearance. He has brown eyes and grey hair.

Police are asking anyone who knew Nutter or who has information on his whereabouts to contact them.