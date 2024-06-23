ATLANTIC
    • RCMP in N.B. seeking man who allegedly assaulted woman during home invasion

    An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of an assistant commissioner, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of an assistant commissioner, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    The New Brunswick RCMP say they are seeking the public's help to locate a man accused of assaulting a woman with a weapon during a home invasion in East Brighton, N.B.

    Officers responded to a report of a break and enter and assault at a residence in the early morning hours of Sunday, according to a RCMP news release.

    Police say a man had broken into a residence, assaulted a woman, and threatened her. The woman was able to call 911, at which point the man fled the scene.

    RCMP say the man, 35-year-old Bon Trecartin, is well known to police and is considered violent.

    He is described as having a medium build with very short brown hair, as well as a trimmed beard and moustache. He has a tattoo on the right side of his neck, as well as tattoos on his right arm and hand.

    If you see Bon Trecartin, please do not approach, and call 911 immediately, said police.

    Anyone who may have information on the whereabouts of Bon Trecartin, is asked to contact the Western Valley Region RCMP at 506-325-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

