RCMP investigating 2 suspicious deaths in Enfield, N.S.

    The RCMP Criminal Investigation Division is investigating two suspicious deaths in Enfield, N.S.

    RCMP say they found the remains of two adults in a residence on Rockliffe Drive on Friday while responding to a request to check on the wellbeing of two people at approximately 10:45 a.m.

    The individuals were known to one another, says police.

    Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Halifax Regional Detachment at 902-490-5020 and reference file number 24-143338. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

