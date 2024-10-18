RCMP investigating 2 suspicious deaths in Enfield, N.S.
The RCMP Criminal Investigation Division is investigating two suspicious deaths in Enfield, N.S.
RCMP say they found the remains of two adults in a residence on Rockliffe Drive on Friday while responding to a request to check on the wellbeing of two people at approximately 10:45 a.m.
The individuals were known to one another, says police.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Halifax Regional Detachment at 902-490-5020 and reference file number 24-143338. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
'You are not my king,' Indigenous Australian senator yells at visiting King Charles
An Indigenous senator told King Charles III that Australia is not his land as the royal visited Australia's parliament on Monday.
In his column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the best ways to save on everyday expenses, to help you keep up with life and get back on top of your financial health.
Standing desk health benefits may not stand the test of time, study finds
Office workers around the world have embraced standing desks as a passive way to improve their health, though the concrete benefits may not stand up to scrutiny, new research from the University of Sydney has found.
Households that go electric could save hundreds a month, report says
A clean energy think tank says Canadian families could save hundreds of dollars a month if they switch their vehicles and home energy away from gas.
Initial count finished, but 49,000 ballots still to be reviewed in B.C. election
Nearly 50,000 ballots remain uncounted in the B.C. provincial election, and their contents – as well as the outcomes of any recounts – will determine the final result of the vote.
Minimum wage of some temporary foreign workers set to change
The federal government is expected to boost the minimum hourly wage that must be paid to temporary foreign workers in the high-wage stream as a way to encourage employers to hire more Canadian staff.
Not-so-tiny goldfish big problem in Alberta town storm pond
An invasion of goldfish at a quiet pond in the southwestern corner of the Town of Sylvan Lake is causing an uproar.
How much do you need to earn to buy a home? Fall data shows increased affordability
The annual income required to buy an average home in Toronto has dipped below $200,000, according to the latest data.
'He's a hero': Father runs into burning home and emerges with two infant children
A Springfield, Ont. man is being hailed a “hero” after running into his burning home to save his two infant children.
E-bikes catch fire at underground parking garage in Toronto; 1 person injured
One person was rushed to hospital in serious condition early Monday morning following a fire at an underground parking garage, Toronto paramedics say.
Ontario legislature returns from 19-week break with announcements, protests
Ontario's provincial parliament will be a hive of activity today, as the legislature resumes sitting following a 19-week summer break.
No injuries reported following Mississauga jewelry store smash-and-grab robbery
Police are investigating after the driver of a pick-up truck drove through the front of a jewelry store in Mississauga and its occupants stole unknown quantity of merchandise.
Let it snow: Special weather statement issued for Calgary and Highway 2 corridor
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Sunday morning for Calgary and the area along the Highway 2 corridor.
Saturday night fire in Bearspaw burns original house
A fire damaged a significant home in Bearspaw Saturday night.
Calgarians celebrate Normie Kwong at park dedication
Family and friends of the Honourable Norman L. Kwong, better known as Normie to many Calgarians, came together to honour him on Saturday.
Not-so-tiny goldfish big problem in Alberta town storm pond
An invasion of goldfish at a quiet pond in the southwestern corner of the Town of Sylvan Lake is causing an uproar.
Oilers coach considering power-play changes following loss to Stars
It was the start the Edmonton Oilers wanted. The finish against the host Dallas Stars, however, was not.
Group transit ride held to raise awareness of public transportation importance
A group of transit supporters showed their passion for public transportation Sunday on Edmonton's LRT system.
Another vehicle set on fire in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough
Another vehicle was set on fire in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.
Montreal man detained in Sudan gets day in court with lawsuit against Ottawa
Fifteen years after filing a lawsuit against the Canadian government over his detention in Sudan, Abousfian Abdelrazik is getting his day in court.
11 teachers suspended over allegations of 'toxic' climate at Montreal primary school
Quebec's largest school service centre is suspending 11 teachers at a Montreal elementary school after a government investigation found they fostered a "toxic" environment.
City of Ottawa hybrid workers required to be in the office 2 days a week
As federal employees head into the office three days a week under the federal government's new hybrid work model, the City of Ottawa is only requiring its hybrid employees to be in the office a minimum of two days a week.
Driver charged after street racing on Hwy. 417 leads to crash
Ontario Provincial Police laid stunt driving and careless driving charges against a driver street racing on Highway 417.
Ottawa to see four straight days with temperatures hitting 20 C
Ottawa residents will get to enjoy three more October days with temperatures hitting 20 C, before the fall weather returns to the capital at the end of the week.
'He's a hero': Father runs into burning home and emerges with two infant children
A Springfield, Ont. man is being hailed a “hero” after running into his burning home to save his two infant children.
Victims of fatal Norfolk County crash identified by OPP
OPP have identified the driver and passenger involved in Saturday’s fatal collision in Norfolk County.
Barrie wins gold in Community in Blooms
Barrie comes up smelling like roses in the national Community in Blooms annual contest.
Police seek public’s help locating items taken from Midland motel
Police are asking the public to review photos of person of interest in motel theft.
One injured in apartment fire
Emergency crews responded to a fire at an apartment building in Orillia Sunday afternoon, which resulted in one person getting transported to hospital.
Parents pull children from class over presentation at Halifax-area school
A number of parents at Oyster Pond Academy pulled their children from class Friday after learning about a gender identity presentation.
Ontario man told to 'go back to India' explains why he shared video of the encounter online
A Waterloo, Ont. man is sharing video of a recent encounter with a stranger to give others an idea of the hate he experiences in the community.
One person dead after collision in Brant County
One person has died in a Brant County collision.
Wrong-way driver charged in Waterloo
A Waterloo man is facing impaired driving charges after police said he was spotted driving the wrong way on Fischer-Hallman Road in Kitchener.
Detroit Free Press Marathon runner dies in Windsor, Ont.
One person running in the 2024 Detroit Free Press Marathon is dead after collapsing on the Canadian side of the cross-border route.
Suspect arrested after police recover stolen vehicle
The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has arrested a suspect and recovered a stolen motor vehicle.
Man arrested in Chatham-Kent following disturbance
On June 30, 2024, the Chatham-Kent Police Service (CKPS) began an investigation into a serious assault, where five male suspects had caused bodily harm to another man during an altercation.
Meet the woman mapping Winnipeg's Halloween houses
Over the last decade, Carol Cassell has created maps of all the Winnipeg homes decorated for Halloween.
Winnipeg police make arrests in weapon, drug incidents
Winnipeg Police Service crews were busy this weekend, arresting several people in connection to various weapon and drug investigations.
Winnipeg firefighters battle two vacant building fires
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews are reminding residents to report when they see individuals entering boarded up buildings after two vacant structure fires Saturday.
Regina Thunder topple Hilltops, win PFC Final
The Regina Thunder have beaten their provincial rivals, the Saskatoon Hilltops, to take the Prairie Football Conference Final (PFC) for the second time in three years.
Sentencing hearing for Sask. man who kept daughter from mother to prevent COVID-19 vaccine set to resume
A sentencing hearing will resume today for the Saskatchewan man who withheld his seven-year-old daughter from her mother for more than 100 days in 2021 and 2022 in an attempt to prevent her from getting a COVID-19 vaccine.
'Anchor to the city': Navy warship named after Regina celebrates 30 years at sea
The HMCS Regina is celebrating 30 years of service in the Royal Canadian Navy.
Saskatoon city not pursuing Confederation Mall redevelopment
The City of Saskatoon has taken the step of issuing a news release to clear up information it says has been circulating on social media about plans for Confederation Mall.
Sask. RCMP investigating after pedestrian hit by vehicle near Wakaw
RCMP are investigating a serious collision involving a pedestrian on Highway 2, about 10 kilometres south of Wakaw.
Evacuations ordered in North Vancouver due to flooding
Residents of six properties in the District of North Vancouver were ordered to evacuate immediately Sunday evening due to flooding.
Initial count finished, but 49,000 ballots still to be reviewed in B.C. election
Nearly 50,000 ballots remain uncounted in the B.C. provincial election, and their contents – as well as the outcomes of any recounts – will determine the final result of the vote.
VIDEO: Deep Cove businesses cleaning up after flood turns main commercial road into a river
The community of Deep Cove in North Vancouver is cleaning up after Gallant Street, the main commercial road that leads to the cove, turned into a raging river during Saturday’s heavy rain.
Do B.C. election results mean U.S.-style 'entrenched tribalism' is here to stay?
As British Columbians face an uncertain week ahead until Elections BC finalizes the results of the nail-biter race, the results are already being scrutinized and analyzed to determine what they’re saying about the mood of the electorate and the future of politics in the province.
Here are the B.C. ridings with the tightest undeclared races
The race between the B.C. NDP and the B.C. Conservatives was too close to call on election night, with initial results showing the parties separated by less than one percentage point in five ridings.
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.