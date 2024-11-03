RCMP investigating after man, woman found dead in home in Yarmouth, N.S.

Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating two suspicious deaths that happened in Yarmouth on Friday.

Police say they responded to the sudden deaths of two adults who were known to each other at around 2:40 p.m.

Upon arrival, police say they found the remains of a 58-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman inside a home on Placid Court.

No further details were released on the identities of the bodies, but RCMP says the deaths are being treated as suspicious.

The investigation is still in it’s early stages, according to police.

