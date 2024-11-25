RCMP investigating after shots fired at residence in Mavillette, N.S.

Police in Nova Scotia are seeking information in relation to shots that were fired in Mavillette over the weekend said an RCMP news release.

Meteghan RCMP responded to a report of shots fired at a residence on C. Boudreau Road on Sunday.

Police said there was damage from the shooting to the home, and it appears to have happened overnight.

There were no reports of injuries, according to police.

An investigation being conducted by the Meteghn RCMP with assistance from the Forensic Identification Section is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 902-645-2326. To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.

