RCMP investigating after shots fired at residence in Mavillette, N.S.
Police in Nova Scotia are seeking information in relation to shots that were fired in Mavillette over the weekend said an RCMP news release.
Meteghan RCMP responded to a report of shots fired at a residence on C. Boudreau Road on Sunday.
Police said there was damage from the shooting to the home, and it appears to have happened overnight.
There were no reports of injuries, according to police.
An investigation being conducted by the Meteghn RCMP with assistance from the Forensic Identification Section is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 902-645-2326. To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Trump promises a 25% tariff on products from Canada, Mexico
U.S. president-elect Donald Trump said on Monday that on his first day in office he would impose a 25 per cent tariff on all products from Mexico and Canada, and an additional 10 per cent tariff on goods from China, citing concerns over illegal immigration and the trade of illicit drugs.
'It's just not fair': Retirees speak out on being excluded from federal rebate cheques
Carol Sheaves of Moncton, N.B., says it's not fair that retirees like her won't get the government's newly proposed rebate cheques. Sheaves was among the seniors who expressed their frustrations to CTVNews.ca about not being eligible for the $250 government benefit.
NDP support for part of Liberal relief package in question, as House stalemate persists
After telling Canadians that New Democrats would back Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's holiday affordability package and help pass it quickly, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh now wants it split up, as he's only ready to support part of it. Public Services Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said the Liberals are 'certainly open to working with the opposition parties,' to find a path forward.
Premiers seek 'urgent' meeting with Trudeau before Trump returns to White House
Canada's premiers are asking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to hold an urgent first ministers' meeting ahead of the return to office of president-elect Donald Trump.
Deer spotted wearing high-visibility safety jacket in Northern B.C.
Andrea Arnold is used to having to slow down to let deer cross the road in her Northern B.C. community. But this weekend she saw something that made her pull over and snap a photo.
Canadian Army corporal fined for stolen valour at Remembrance Day ceremony
A corporal in the Canadian Army has been fined $2,000 and given a severe reprimand for wearing service medals he didn't earn during a Remembrance Day ceremony in Alberta two years ago.
Warren Buffett gives away another US$1.1B, announces plans for distributing $147B fortune after death
Investor Warren Buffett renewed his Thanksgiving tradition of giving by announcing plans Monday to hand more than US$1.1 billion of Berkshire Hathaway stock to four of his family's foundations, and he offered new details about who will be handing out the rest of his fortune after his death.
Canada Post says progress 'limited' at negotiating table as strike continues
Canada Post says they have made 'limited progress' with the union at the negotiating table 11 days after the strike began.
Los Angeles judge postpones hearing on release of Menendez brothers
A Los Angeles County judge on Monday postponed a hearing over the possible release of Lyle and Erik Menendez after 35 years in prison for the shotgun murder of their parents, saying he wanted to hear from a new district attorney due to take office on Dec. 3.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Ontario government passes bill to limit bike lanes
Ontario's Progressive Conservative government has passed a controversial law that will force municipalities to seek approval for installing new bike lanes on arterial roads and could see some existing bike lanes torn up.
-
Toronto mother now facing murder charge in death of four-month old baby
Toronto police say they have charged a mother with second-degree murder following the death of her infant, who was found with critical injuries in midtown Toronto last week.
-
'Embarrassing:' NHL team ditches bus and walks to Scotiabank Arena amid gridlock
The Utah Hockey Club got the full Toronto experience Sunday night ahead of their first-ever matchup against the Maple Leafs—bumper-to-bumper traffic that forced the team to walk to the game.
Calgary
-
Calgary's Green Line discussions focus on alignment
Premier Danielle Smith says she is continuing to meet with Mayor Jyoti Gondek about Calgary's Green Line project and her government remains committed to bringing the line all the way to Seton.
-
Man found dead in Pine Creek identified; police ask public for help in investigation
Calgary police are turning to the public for help in their investigation into the death of a man in Pine Creek late last week.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Trump promises a 25% tariff on products from Canada, Mexico
U.S. president-elect Donald Trump said on Monday that on his first day in office he would impose a 25 per cent tariff on all products from Mexico and Canada, and an additional 10 per cent tariff on goods from China, citing concerns over illegal immigration and the trade of illicit drugs.
Edmonton
-
Longtime member of Edmonton theatre community dies during 'A Christmas Carol' performance
Edmonton's theatre community is in mourning after an actor died during a performance of "A Christmas Carol" at the Citadel Theatre on Sunday.
-
'Be vigilant': 24 arsons in south Edmonton under police investigation
The Edmonton Police Service now says it is investigating 24 suspicious fires in south Edmonton.
-
'All people are at risk': AHS warns winter walkers about hidden ice under snow
Driving during the winter months is no easy task, however walking outside can be just as dangerous given the icy conditions.
Montreal
-
Cases at Quebec's housing tribunal are dragging on, can take 'years' to solve
Quebec's housing tribunal (TAL) is frequently a last resort for tenants and landlords trying to resolve an issue. These days, getting in front of a judge can be a difficult task and lawyers say a case can take years to sort out.
-
Quebec has highest rate in Canada of people under 25 diagnosed with ADHD
According to the province’s Public Health Ministry, Quebec has the highest rate in the country of people under the age of 25 diagnosed with ADHD.
-
'Mixed bag' of wet weather headed to Montreal this week
A 'mixed bag' of precipitation is in store for the Greater Montreal area, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Ottawa
-
FREEZING RAIN WARNING
FREEZING RAIN WARNING 1 to 3 mm of freezing rain possible in Ottawa-Gatineau tonight
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Ottawa as a low-pressure system moves across eastern Ontario on Monday.
-
Transit Commission passes smaller, but still significant, fare hike for seniors
The City of Ottawa's Transit Commission has approved the 2025 draft transit budget and has voted in favour of a smaller, but still significant, fare hike for seniors.
-
Cargo ship runs aground in St. Lawrence River near Morrisburg, Ont.
A large cargo ship remains stuck in the St. Lawrence River after running aground on Saturday afternoon.
London
-
'It’s getting dangerous downtown': Rear entrance of London business sprayed with gunfire
London police said that no-one was injured when the back entrance of a downtown cannabis shop was sprayed with gunfire early on Monday morning.
-
Londoner whose wallet was stolen from their unlocked car serves as cautionary tale
A good reminder for Londoners to lock their cars, a woman is facing charges after being spotted trying to open car doors in the east end of the city over the weekend.
-
'I just knew something was up': London family recounts rushing to their burning home where pet perished
A weekend house fire has left a family displaced and taken the life of a beloved pet. The blaze at 454 Alston Road broke out shortly after 12:30 p.m.
Barrie
-
'James deceived us,' Slain Collingwood, Ont. woman's family speak ahead of husband's sentencing
James Schwalm sat in the prisoner’s box Monday morning weeping as friends and family members told the court about the devastation he caused when he murdered his wife, Ashley Milnes, two years ago inside their Collingwood, Ont. home.
-
Novice driver charged with speeding 95km/h over limit on Hwy 11 accused of being impaired
A Thornhill resident accused of driving at a high rate of speed along Highway 11 in Muskoka while impaired faces charges.
-
Fire causes significant damage at Tiny Township cottage
Fire crews battled flames and thick smoke shooting from a seasonal home in Tiny Township on Monday.
Northern Ontario
-
'It's just not fair': Retirees speak out on being excluded from federal rebate cheques
Carol Sheaves of Moncton, N.B., says it's not fair that retirees like her won't get the government's newly proposed rebate cheques. Sheaves was among the seniors who expressed their frustrations to CTVNews.ca about not being eligible for the $250 government benefit.
-
Sudbury, Ont., magic mushroom store sells illegal product as a form of protest
There's a new store at the corner of Elm and Durham streets called Shroomyz, selling an illegal product: magic mushrooms.
-
Elliot Lake, Ont., woman charged with choking neighbour's dog
An intoxicated woman in Elliot Lake has been charged with breaking into her neighbour's apartment and choking their dog.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo reviews most collision-prone areas to improve safety
The City of Waterloo is trying to make its roads safer by putting together a report on some of the locations with the most crashes in the past five years.
-
Single mom and disabled son struggle to find affordable ride after accessible van vandalized
A single mother and her disabled, terminally ill son are facing an overwhelming transportation crisis after their accessible van was vandalized beyond repair.
-
Driver warned after police receive complaints about car decked out in Christmas lights in Waterloo
Drivers are being reminded not to take the holiday spirit too far after police received complaints about a distracting vehicle in Waterloo.
Windsor
-
City of Windsor to look into curbing prolonged apartment vacancies
City councillor Renaldo Agostino is looking to add another tool the city can use to help discourage property owners from leaving apartment buildings vacant.
-
First phase of University Avenue West reconstruction greenlit by Windsor city council
Described by one city councillor as ‘the biggest inner-city infrastructure project’ Windsor could undertake, the tender for the reconstruction of University Avenue West has been approved.
-
Here’s what you need to know if you plan to cross the border this week
It’s expected to be a busy week for cross-border travel.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police shoot, kill suspect after officer stabbed in the throat
Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating a deadly police shooting at Winnipeg's Unicity Shopping Centre Sunday evening.
-
'This is alarming': littered needles causing problems in Manitoba municipalities
Manitoba municipalities want action from the province to deal with what one rural mayor describes as an alarming number of needles turning up in rural communities.
-
'I'm not sure if this will be in the budget': City considering $166 million Arlington Bridge replacement
A city report is recommending an option to replace a closed bridge that is considered beyond repair, but those funds may not be available in the budget.
Regina
-
Sask. Party prioritizes affordability, civility with opposition in Throne Speech
The Saskatchewan Party government said it will prioritize affordability in the coming months during its Throne Speech on Monday, that officially kicked off a short two-week sitting inside the legislature.
-
'You abused their trust': Crown cross examines accused as Manz trial enters final scheduled week
Ruben Manz faced questions from the prosecution Monday as his sexual assault trial enters the final week of scheduled proceedings.
-
Regina commits to clearing all 'high priority roads' of snow by Tuesday morning
Following a second significant dump of snow in less than a week, the City of Regina says it plans to have all high priority roadways cleared by 7:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Saskatoon
-
Snow removal keeping Saskatoon residents 'busy, busy, busy'
With the second major snowfall of the year happening less than a week after the first, it’s all hands-on deck as residents and businesses tackle heaps of the white stuff.
-
Saskatoon roadways manager says $20 million price tag for full-city snow clearing not yet justified
The City of Saskatoon has chosen not to activate its roadways emergency response plan despite a weekend of heavy snowfall reaching the 25-centimetre threshold.
-
Two dead after crash on Saskatchewan Highway 4
Two people are dead following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 4 Friday evening.
Vancouver
-
These B.C. restaurants have landed spots on OpenTable’s top 100 in Canada list
OpenTable has revealed its list of the year’s top 100 Canadian restaurants, and 15 of those are from British Columbia.
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Trump promises a 25% tariff on products from Canada, Mexico
U.S. president-elect Donald Trump said on Monday that on his first day in office he would impose a 25 per cent tariff on all products from Mexico and Canada, and an additional 10 per cent tariff on goods from China, citing concerns over illegal immigration and the trade of illicit drugs.
Vancouver Island
-
Suspected impaired driver arrested after crashing into police vehicle in B.C.
Mounties say a suspected impaired driver was arrested over the weekend after crashing his SUV into an unmarked police vehicle on Vancouver Island.
-
Deer spotted wearing high-visibility safety jacket in Northern B.C.
Andrea Arnold is used to having to slow down to let deer cross the road in her Northern B.C. community. But this weekend she saw something that made her pull over and snap a photo.
-
Canadian Army corporal fined for stolen valour at Remembrance Day ceremony
A corporal in the Canadian Army has been fined $2,000 and given a severe reprimand for wearing service medals he didn't earn during a Remembrance Day ceremony in Alberta two years ago.
Kelowna
-
Man in hospital following targeted shooting in Kamloops
Police are appealing for information on a targeted shooting that resulted in the hospitalization of a man in Kamloops.
-
Police cleared of fault in fatal 2023 crash in B.C.'s Interior
British Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared officers of wrongdoing in a crash where three people were killed south of Kamloops in July of last year.
-
B.C. woman sentenced for stealing $14K in funds raised for schoolkids
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.