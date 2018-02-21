

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP is investigating after a woman was assaulted in the Halifax area Monday evening.

Police say the woman was leaving a friend’s home on Brian Street in East Preston, N.S. around 6:11 p.m. when she was assaulted with a weapon.

Police say the woman’s friend came outside to check on her. When he saw that she was bleeding, he yelled to his wife to call 911.

Police say the man administered First Aid while they waited for paramedics to arrive on scene.

The woman sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP.