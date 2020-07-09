HALIFAX -- The RCMP’s major crime unit is investigating the suspicious death of a man who was found along a road in southern New Brunswick.

Hampton RCMP officers responded to an area along Route 825 in Fairfield, N.B., around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Police found a 29-year-old man along the road. They say he had been stabbed and was badly injured.

The man was taken to the Saint John Regional Hospital, where he later died from his injuries. His name has not been released but police say he was from Saint John.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and an autopsy will be conducted.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the RCMP.