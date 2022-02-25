RCMP looking for armed robbery suspect in northern New Brunswick

The Campbellton RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of robbing a business in Charlo, N.B.

Police say a man armed with a firearm entered the McIntyre Convenience Store on Chaleur Street around 9 p.m. Thursday.

The man left with an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes and fled the scene before police arrived, RCMP say.

No one was injured.

Police have released a photo taken from surveillance video in the hopes that someone will be able to identify the suspect.

The man is described as being between five-foot-eleven and six-foot-one inches tall with a medium build. He was wearing a black baseball cap, black face mask, a bandana around his neck, a beige coat, and blue jeans. The man spoke English and is believed to be approximately 19 or 20 years old.

Anyone with information about the theft, or who recognizes the man in the photo, is asked to call the Campbellton RCMP at 506-789-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.