RCMP search for suspect after vehicles at car dealership damaged in Madawaska Maliseet First Nation, N.B.

RCMP in New Brunswick is asking for help in identifying a vehicle of interest after multiple vehicles were allegedly intentionally damaged at a car dealership on Madawaska Maliseet First Nation on May 6.

In a Friday news release, police say they learned multiple vehicles parked outside at the dealership on Chief Joanna Boulevard on Madawaska Maliseet First Nation, including a police car, were “intentionally damaged” around 12:10 a.m.

Police have released surveillance footage of a vehicle of interest with hopes someone may recognize it.

Anyone with information on the vehicle in the photo, or who may have information which could further the investigation, is asked by police to contact them at 506-473-3137, or to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

