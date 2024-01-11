ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • RCMP search for two men involved in N.B. firearm incident

    Joshua Ryan Gibson in a photo supplied by the RCMP. (Courtesy: RCMP) Joshua Ryan Gibson in a photo supplied by the RCMP. (Courtesy: RCMP)

    The West District RCMP is searching for two men after a firearm was discharged in Lawrence Station, N.B., on Wednesday.

    Police responded to a report of a firearm being discharged around 6 p.m., according to a news release on Thursday.

    The RCMP is now asking for the public’s help in locating 28-year-old Joshua Ryan Gibson and 33-year-old Ronald McLaughin, who are allegedly connected to the incident.

    The two are believed to have a firearm in their possession. Police say they should be considered armed and dangerous.

    The investigation is currently ongoing.

    Anyone who sees the men are advised by police not to approach, and to call 911 immediately.

    Police are asking anyone with information on either individual to contact the RCMP at 506-466-7030, or to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Former NDP leader Ed Broadbent dead at 87

    Former federal NDP leader and founder of the Broadbent Institute Ed Broadbent has died, at the age of 87. 'Our country has lost a fierce champion for ordinary Canadians, an intellectual who strongly believed in building a good society,' said the Broadbent Institute in a statement announcing his death.

    The world's most powerful passports for 2024

    In a big shakeup of a quarterly ranking of the world’s most powerful passports, an unprecedented six countries are tied in the top spot for the hottest travel documents for 2024.

    opinion

    opinion How do you solve a problem like Prince Andrew?

    We recently saw Prince Andrew attend Christmas Day service with the rest of the Royal Family, and it seemed as if a campaign was underway to rehabilitate his public image. But with the unsealing of the final batch of Epstein documents, royal commentator Afua Hagan writes there's no turning back now for Andrew, or King Charles III, who's under increased pressure to do something about his disgraced brother.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News