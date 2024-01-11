RCMP search for two men involved in N.B. firearm incident

The West District RCMP is searching for two men after a firearm was discharged in Lawrence Station, N.B., on Wednesday.

Police responded to a report of a firearm being discharged around 6 p.m., according to a news release on Thursday.

The RCMP is now asking for the public’s help in locating 28-year-old Joshua Ryan Gibson and 33-year-old Ronald McLaughin, who are allegedly connected to the incident.

The two are believed to have a firearm in their possession. Police say they should be considered armed and dangerous.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

Anyone who sees the men are advised by police not to approach, and to call 911 immediately.

Police are asking anyone with information on either individual to contact the RCMP at 506-466-7030, or to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

