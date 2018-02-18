

CTV Atlantic





RCMP is investigating a home invasion that left two people injured in Moncton, N.B.

Officers were called to the residence on West Lane at 1 a.m. Sunday.

According to RCMP, two men and two women allegedly entered the home and assaulted the two people living there.

As a result, RCMP says a 31-year-old man and 43-year-old woman were injured and both were treated by paramedics at the scene.

Codiac Regional RCMP is asking anyone with information on the incident or who may have seen the four suspects to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

The investigation is ongoing.