RCMP struggled to identify replica patrol car used by Nova Scotia mass shooter
The inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia released more details Monday about missteps the RCMP made as investigators tried to identify the killer's vehicle early in his 13-hour rampage.
The inquiry has heard that during a chaotic 40-minute span on the night of April 18, 2020, the perpetrator fatally shot 13 people and set fire to several homes in Portapique, N.S., before escaping the rural enclave at 10:45 p.m. as police closed in. The gunman would kill another nine people the next day before he was shot dead by RCMP officers at a gas station north of Halifax.
Early in the RCMP's investigation, several witnesses said they had spotted the killer driving a vehicle that looked like a fully marked RCMP cruiser. The inquiry has also heard that some of that key information did not get relayed to senior officers.
The descriptions given to 911 call-takers and police at the scene were accurate, but new evidence points to confusion and mistakes as the Mounties struggled to determine what vehicles the suspect owned and what he was actually driving.
For the first time, the inquiry revealed Monday that early on the first night, a senior Mountie was told the suspect owned several decommissioned police cars.
During a subsequent interview with inquiry investigators, RCMP Staff Sgt. Brian Rehill said operators at the Operational Communications Centre in Truro, N.S., had "personal knowledge" about the perpetrator.
"Some of them live out in that rural area," said Rehill, who at the time was the centre's on-duty risk manager. "They said, 'That's the guy that collects those decommissioned cars.' So then everybody said, 'OK, we're looking for one of these white, Ford Tauruses."'
But that key information was slightly at odds with what police were being told: the killer wasn't driving an old, unmarked police car but a fully marked cruiser.
At 10:32 p.m., as three officers were searching for the gunman on foot, Rehill told another senior Mountie: "They're saying someone in a police car is shooting people. But we don't think it's a police car. I think somebody is mixed up."
Once the Mounties had confirmed that all of their patrol cars had been accounted for, the focus of the vehicle search turned to finding an old, unmarked police car, the inquiry has heard.
Previous evidence from the first three officers on the scene confirm they did not consider the possibility that the suspect could be driving what looked like a marked RCMP cruiser.
"At no point did I ever envision that it was an exact replica of the cars we drive," Const. Aaron Patton told inquiry investigators.
On another front, an oversight early in the investigation led the Mounties to believe the killer owned only one Ford Taurus Interceptor.
At 12:35 a.m. on April 19, 2020, Operational Communications Centre supervisor Jen MacCallum asked a dispatcher to issue an advisory for police to be on the lookout for two vehicles associated with the suspect: a white 2015 Mercedes and a white Ford Taurus.
The inquiry's investigators later concluded the RCMP failed at that time to complete a database search for more vehicles registered to Berkshire Broman Corp., a New Brunswick company controlled by the suspect.
In all, the killer owned four decommissioned vehicles, all of them Ford Taurus Interceptors. Three of them were 2013 models. The fourth, a 2017 model modified to look exactly like an RCMP cruiser, was used by the killer during most of his time at large.
As the search for the killer continued through the first night, RCMP officers in Portapique found one Taurus at the killer's summer residence, which had been set on fire before he left the village.
Const. Patton told investigators he believed the car was the one they were looking for, and Rehill later suggested the suspect could have abandoned the car and fled in another vehicle.
At 1:08 a.m. on April 19, 2020, the RCMP issued an advisory to its officers to be on the lookout for 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman, an armed and dangerous active shooter associated with two vehicles: a C300 Mercedes and "an old police car (may be burned at scene)."
Less than an hour later, police in Halifax found a white Taurus behind Wortman's denture clinic in the Halifax area. They confirmed that it had not moved for some time because it was covered in snow.
By 4:35 a.m. senior RCMP officers conducted a briefing at their command post in Great Village, N.S. In notes provided to the commission, Staff Sgt. Steve Halliday -- the operations officer in the district -- stated that three of the gunman's Tauruses had been found: the snow-covered one and two torched vehicles in Portapique.
But inquiry investigators determined that was an error. In fact, transcripts of radio communications show senior Mounties didn't know about all three vehicles until 7:20 a.m., when an officer confirmed the plate number on the Taurus found at the shooter's home.
That's when senior officers were made aware of the other former police vehicles connected with the gunman's company. It was also around that time that the suspect's common-law spouse, Lisa Banfield, emerged from hiding near the couple's home in Portapique and told police how the gunman had escaped in a fully marked vehicle loaded with weapons.
At 7:22 a.m., RCMP Staff Sgt. Bruce Briers -- the risk manager who took over for Rehill -- received word from Halifax Regional Police that Banfield's sister and her partner had handed over images of the killer's replica vehicle, which showed it had emergency lights and authentic decals.
According to notes provided to the inquiry, at 7:55 a.m. Staff Sgt. Halliday came to the conclusion that the gunman "could be on the run in a fully marked RCMP (vehicle)."
"This has to be communicated out to members all municipal agencies, (police departments) and border crossings and we have to get it out to the public ASAP," his notes say.
At 9:32 a.m., police received a call from April Dares, a resident of West Wentworth, N.S., who reported hearing gunshots and seeing a police car leave the area.
Investigators would later learn that the car was the one they were looking for, but the public had yet to be alerted about the vehicle. The gunman killed three people on Hunter Road that morning before moving on to kill six others, including a pregnant woman and a Mountie.
The photograph of the suspect's vehicle was not shared with the public until 10:17 a.m., three hours after the photos were obtained by police.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 25, 2022.
With files from Michael Tutton in Halifax.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | National inquiry into PM Trudeau's use of Emergencies Act to end convoy kicks off
A national inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' trucker protests and blockades has been launched, with a mandate to examine the circumstances that led to the use of the Act, and the measures taken through it to deal with the emergency situation.
'Rolling Thunder' protest vehicles to be barred from downtown Ottawa
Ottawa police say protesters won’t be allowed to drive into the downtown core as part of the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' demonstration this weekend.
Experts advise Canadians to consider personal risk before getting 4th COVID vaccine dose
Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization is strongly advising the country's oldest residents to get their second booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but those who were recently infected may be left wondering how long to wait before getting their fourth jab. Here's what experts recommend.
Canadian military not doing enough to detect, prevent extremism in the ranks: report
A scathing new report on racism in the Canadian Armed Forces says the military is not doing enough to detect and prevent white supremacists and other extremists from infiltrating its ranks.
RCMP struggled to identify replica patrol car used by Nova Scotia mass shooter
The public inquiry into Nova Scotia's mass shooting is focusing on the RCMP police car the killer drove and the police gear he acquired.
Canada's updated border restrictions: What you need to know
Certain travellers will now have an easier time entering Canada as the country relaxes more of the border measures initially put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19. Here's everything Canadians need to know about the rules now.
Child dead in mysterious liver outbreak: WHO
The World Health Organization says at least one death has been reported in connection with a mysterious liver disease outbreak affecting children in Europe and the United States.
Being with unvaccinated people increases COVID-19 risk for those who are vaccinated: modelling study
While remaining unvaccinated against COVID-19 is often framed as a personal choice, those who spurn the vaccines raise the risk of infection for those around them, a new study suggests.
WATCH LIVE | Amber Heard's lawyers argue Johnny Depp damaged his career before her claims
Attorneys for Amber Heard on Monday showed a jury critical news articles that they said damaged her ex-husband Johnny Depp's career well before the claim at the center of his defamation case.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports 1,455 COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU admissions rise to 219
The number of patients in an Ontario hospital with COVID-19 has risen to 1,455 as ICU admissions climb to 219.
-
HIDDEN TORONTO
HIDDEN TORONTO | Did you know about Sherlock Holmes’ hidden study in Toronto?
It takes some detective work to find Sherlock Holmes’ hidden study in downtown Toronto, but it’s a case certainly worth cracking.
-
Top 5 things to know about the NDP’s election platform and what it will cost
The Ontario New Democratic Party unveiled their election platform on Monday, touting it as a plan “that works for people.” Here are five things you should know.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | National inquiry into PM Trudeau's use of Emergencies Act to end convoy kicks off
A national inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' trucker protests and blockades has been launched, with a mandate to examine the circumstances that led to the use of the Act, and the measures taken through it to deal with the emergency situation.
-
Fatal crash causes large power outage in Medicine Hat
One man was killed in a crash in Medicine Hat on Sunday night that also caused a large-scale power outage.
-
'A hero to me': Alberta Lafleur fan, stabbed in jersey at age 9, recounts meeting idol post-attack
It was January 1980 and a cold winter in Calgary, Cory Gurnsey was just nine years old when he was brutally attacked in his Guy Lafleur jersey.
Montreal
-
'Beyond stealing': hospitalized senior wakes up with one ring missing, the other cut open
The woman, who has Alzheimer's, was admitted to a Montreal-area hospital wearing her engagement ring, but it wasn’t on her finger when she left.
-
Tenants call for rent control, landlords call for end to lease transfers
Verdun residents took to the streets Sunday to protest rising rent prices — a move that comes as landlords ask the province to abolish lease transfers.
-
Quebec COVID-19 numbers stabalizing, one new hospitalization, 8 deaths
Quebec reported on Monday that there COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by one and eight more people have died due to the novel coronavirus.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | National inquiry into PM Trudeau's use of Emergencies Act to end convoy kicks off
A national inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' trucker protests and blockades has been launched, with a mandate to examine the circumstances that led to the use of the Act, and the measures taken through it to deal with the emergency situation.
-
Canada's updated border restrictions: What you need to know
Certain travellers will now have an easier time entering Canada as the country relaxes more of the border measures initially put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19. Here's everything Canadians need to know about the rules now.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Warm spell continues, but not all week
The warm spell continues for another day or two in Edmonton. Temperatures hit highs of 12 C Friday, 15 C Saturday and 16 C Sunday.
Northern Ontario
-
Saturday's standoff in New Sudbury ended safely: police
Greater Sudbury Police Service has provided new information about an eight-hour standoff on the weekend in a New Sudbury residential neighbourhood.
-
Two-vehicle Hwy. 144 crash involving empty school bus
Ontario Provincial Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash on Highway 144 in Greater Sudbury involving an empty school bus early Monday morning.
-
Sudbury police: Street-racing truck had stolen motorcycle in the back
Two drivers on Barrydowne Road this weekend picked a bad time to race.
London
-
Family of fatal hit and run victim pleads for information
A person has died after being struck by a vehicle in London, Ont. on Saturday night.
-
Experts advise Canadians to consider personal risk before getting 4th COVID vaccine dose
Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization is strongly advising the country's oldest residents to get their second booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but those who were recently infected may be left wondering how long to wait before getting their fourth jab. Here's what experts recommend.
-
Elgin OPP investigating fatal collision
Elgin County OPP are investigating a fatal crash that happened in Central Elgin.
Winnipeg
-
How much rain did Manitoba receive this weekend?
Southern Manitoba was hit with heavy rain and snow over the weekend, with some communities receiving well over 50 millimetres (mm) of precipitation.
-
Canada's updated border restrictions: What you need to know
Certain travellers will now have an easier time entering Canada as the country relaxes more of the border measures initially put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19. Here's everything Canadians need to know about the rules now.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | National inquiry into PM Trudeau's use of Emergencies Act to end convoy kicks off
A national inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' trucker protests and blockades has been launched, with a mandate to examine the circumstances that led to the use of the Act, and the measures taken through it to deal with the emergency situation.
Ottawa
-
'Rolling Thunder' protest vehicles to be barred from downtown Ottawa
Ottawa police say protesters won’t be allowed to drive into the downtown core as part of the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' demonstration this weekend.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | National inquiry into PM Trudeau's use of Emergencies Act to end convoy kicks off
A national inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' trucker protests and blockades has been launched, with a mandate to examine the circumstances that led to the use of the Act, and the measures taken through it to deal with the emergency situation.
-
Feds will cover $35 million policing bill for 'Freedom Convoy' protest in Ottawa
The price tag for the Ottawa police response to the three-and-a-half-week occupation of downtown Ottawa was approximately $35 million, including money for the RCMP deployment.
Saskatoon
-
COVID-19 markers decline in Saskatoon's wastewater, levels remain high
The amount of coronavirus detected in Saskatoon's wastewater has declined by 35 per cent.
-
Saskatoon police charge 3 teens in man's shooting death
Saskatoon police are investigating a homicide after a 27-year-old man died after reporting being shot.
-
'We were both praying': Saskatoon couple drives through snowstorm to pick up Ukrainian refugees
Last Tuesday night, Marie Reinbolt and her husband Mark left for Regina to pick up a family of six who had fled Ukraine.
Vancouver
-
Metro Vancouver traffic: Bridge briefly blocked during rush hour by protest, drivers warned of delays
A Metro Vancouver bridge was briefly blocked again by protesters during Monday's morning commute.
-
'Great Resignation' followed by 'Great Regret,' HR expert says of pandemic trends
It's been nicknamed "The Great Resignation": the pandemic caused the public to reassess their lives and quit their jobs. But now, according to a human resources expert, the next trend could be "The Great Regret."
-
Parents told to do their homework: B.C. teachers banned from the profession can still be tutors
Parents considering hiring a tutor are encouraged by the B.C. government to do their homework, as there's nothing stopping someone who's had to give up their teaching certificate from taking on private jobs.
Regina
-
Around 12,000 still without power after latest spring snowstorm: SaskPower
There are currently 12,138 customers still without power after another spring snowstorm hit much of southeast Saskatchewan this past weekend, SaskPower said in a release Sunday night.
-
Legislation introduced to help further protect Sask. human trafficking victims
New legislation aimed at further protecting victims of human trafficking in Saskatchewan has come into effect.
-
Bedard sets two records as Canada routs Germany at U18 Worlds
Connor Bedard set two records as Canada downed host Germany 8-3 on Sunday for its first win at the U18 Worlds.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. couple struggles to find doctor for Ukrainian woman who's carrying their twins and fleeing to Canada
A Pender Island, B.C., couple is searching for a family doctor for a Ukrainian woman who's acting as a surrogate mother and who's coming to stay with them indefinitely amid Russia's invasion.
-
West Shore RCMP searching for missing girl, 16
Mounties in the West Shore are urging the public to keep an eye out for a missing 16-year-old.
-
Conservationists say rare B.C. cold-water coral garden in peril
A remarkable coral garden tucked away in a remote inlet on B.C.'s wild central coast is in danger unless the federal government takes immediate steps to save it from destruction before prawn fishing season gets underway, conservationists say.