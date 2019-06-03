

CTV Atlantic





Maritimers have opened their hearts -- and their wallets -- once again in support of the IWK Health Centre, raising a record-breaking $6.7 million for the children’s hospital.

The live broadcast from the IWK Health Centre in Halifax, and remote locations in Sydney, Saint John and Charlottetown, wrapped up Sunday evening.

A total of $6,719,186.35 was raised during the 35th annual IWK telethon, which aired on CTV.

“The partnership between CTV and the IWK is one of our most important community relationships and one our entire staff takes a great deal of pride in,” said Trent McGrath, the vice-president and general manager of CTV Atlantic.

“We’re happy to do our part as the telethon broadcast partner because every one of us have, or know someone who has, needed the IWK. We pitch in because those children – our children – deserve nothing less than the best.”

Organizers say they are humbled by the response and generous support the telethon receives every year.

“What Maritimers have shown us once again is that they want to be part of team IWK -- they give so generously because they want to be there for our region’s children and families ensuring they have access to nothing less than the best care at the IWK,” said Jennifer Gillivan, president and CEO of the IWK Foundation.

“Celebrating 35 years of Telethon is an amazing accomplishment for our community. We are so grateful to every donor and every volunteer who has made this event so successful.”

This year, donations will help the IWK Health Centre purchase important pieces of equipment, including new smart beds for the inpatient unit.

Donations can still be made to the IWK Foundation by calling 1-800-595-2266 or visiting www.iwkfoundation.org.