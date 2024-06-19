Records to watch as temperatures soar in the Maritimes Wednesday
Daily high temperature records
High temperatures for many communities in the Maritimes are forecast to reach near the standing records on Wednesday. There have been some very hot June 19s in the past, so it is unlikely that all sites will reach or set new records. As of 1 p.m. Wednesday, there were already several sites within a few degrees of the record high with the remainder of the afternoon left for temperatures to climb.
By early Wednesday afternoon high temperatures at weather stations in the Maritimes were starting to approach the standing records for a June 19.
Peak heat and humidity
The Maritimes is now into the peak of the spell of hot and humid weather. Similar conditions are expected on Thursday. Heat warnings remain in effect for all three Maritime provinces as not only will the days be very hot, but the nights will be very warm, offering little relief.
A cold front moves across the Maritimes late Thursday into early Friday. Less humid air will filter into the Maritimes on Friday. Both temperature and humidity are forecast to fall from the levels of Wednesday and Thursday. Temperature and humidity will both fall a bit more for the start of the weekend.
Afternoon humidex values in the Maritimes, or what it feels like, taking into account temperature and humidity, well into the 30s and in cases the 40s.
Risk of thunderstorms
Heat and humidity can be fuel for thunderstorms. There is a low chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms in New Brunswick for Wednesday afternoon and evening. Any thunderstorms that do develop will be isolated and so for any given community it is about a 20-30 per cent chance.
There is a higher risk of scattered thunderstorms in the Maritimes Thursday.
The thunderstorm development on Thursday would be triggered by the cold front moving north to south across the Maritimes. The highest risk for Thursday afternoon and early evening will be in southern New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and eastern Nova Scotia. There will also be a Thursday evening and night risk for thunderstorms in western Nova Scotia.
Due to the heat and humidity that will have built up, it is possible some of the thunderstorms could be strong or severe. Hazards would include lightning, strong localized wind gusts, and downpours.
There will be a higher chance of thunderstorms in the Maritimes Thursday along with a higher risk that some of them could become severe.
Tropical Storm Alberto
Tropical Storm Alberto developed Wednesday morning in the Gulf of Mexico – the first named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season. The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories and forecasts for the storm. The storm is forecast to move onshore near the border of the provinces of Tamaulipas and Veracruz, Mexico, early Thursday morning.
The storm could bring areas of rain, as much as 120 to 250 mm, to parts of northeastern Mexico and southern Texas. The rain will bring a risk of flash flooding and a risk of mudslides where it comes down in more mountainous terrain.
The forecast cone for Tropical Storm Alberto in the Gulf of Mexico per the National Hurricane Center.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada to designate Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard a terrorist group
Canada will list Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a branch of the Iranian Armed Forces, as a terrorist group.
Wife of Toronto gunman says two victims allegedly defrauded family of life savings
The wife of a gunman in a fatal Toronto shooting says he believed the two victims were behind an alleged mortgage investment scheme that defrauded their family.
Why some scientists think extreme heat could be the reason people keep disappearing in Greece
The bodies of those who died still need to be examined to establish the precise cause of death, but authorities are warning people not to underestimate the impacts of the searing temperatures.
Six-year-old boy struck and killed by school bus north of Toronto: police
York Regional Police say a six-year-old boy has died of his injuries after he was struck by a school bus in a residential neighbourhood in Vaughan on Wednesday morning.
Historic building in Italy damaged by parkour tourists
Jumping from building to building in an ancient city might seem like a dream for those who practice parkour — a sport that involves making it past obstacles — but it can cause damage to historic buildings.
Toronto, Montreal among the deadliest cities for Canadian heatwaves, federal research suggests
Toronto and Montreal rank among the deadliest cities for Canadian heat waves, according to a new longitudinal review by Statistics Canada.
'Swimming into the tide': Liberal MPs talk summer strategy as they prepare to hit the doors down in the polls
Preparing to head back to their ridings for the summer, Liberal MPs say that while it's 'not a happy time,' they're gearing up to hit the doorsteps to try to connect with Canadians directly in an effort to turn the tide for their party that's been persistently down in the polls.
Police look to identify 'nudist runner of the woods' caught on camera in western Quebec
The MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police say the owner of a Val-des-Mont business discovered security camera footage of someone running naked across his property on June 8 around 1:30 a.m.
Oldest wine ever discovered in liquid form found in untouched Roman tomb
A 2,000-year-old funerary urn unearthed in southern Spain has been shown to contain the oldest wine ever found still in liquid form.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Wife of Toronto gunman says two victims allegedly defrauded family of life savings
The wife of a gunman in a fatal Toronto shooting says he believed the two victims were behind an alleged mortgage investment scheme that defrauded their family.
-
No TTC service on large section of King Street after streetcar derailment
The TTC says there is no service on a large stretch of King Street heading into the Wednesday afternoon rush hour after a streetcar derailed.
-
Six-year-old boy struck and killed by school bus north of Toronto: police
York Regional Police say a six-year-old boy has died of his injuries after he was struck by a school bus in a residential neighbourhood in Vaughan on Wednesday morning.
Calgary
-
Thousands affected after WestJet cancels flights in anticipation of mechanics strike
The WestJet Group has cancelled about 40 flights in anticipation of a possible strike by its aircraft maintenance workers on Thursday.
-
Calgary businesses to be allowed to use river water during crisis
Calgary businesses whose workflow has run dry under the current restrictions related to a water main repair have been given a break by the city.
-
Robotic dogs spread ‘paw-sitivity’ and calm nerves for young patients at Alberta Children’s Hospital
Animal therapy is a well-known method to calm the nerves of those dealing with stress or anxiety, but a new robotic twist on the idea is now aiding in recovery efforts for the Alberta Children’s Hospital’s youngest patients.
Edmonton
-
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Bonnie Doon
A motorcyclist died in a collision in east Edmonton late Tuesday night.
-
WestJet cancels flights, including in Edmonton, as aircraft maintenance engineers prepare to strike
WestJet has started cancelling some flights across the country, including Edmonton, as its aircraft maintenance engineers (AME) and tech ops staff prepare to walk off the job.
-
Coal mine contaminants blown onto snowpack in Alberta, B.C.: study
Newly published research has found cancer-causing chemicals downwind from coal mines in southern British Columbia in concentrations that rival those next to oilsand mines.
Montreal
-
Here's when Montreal will see a break from the heat
Quebec has been dealing with a ridge of high pressure, which is responsible for the heat wave we've been seeing this week. Here's the forecast for when it's expected to break.
-
Construction worker dies after falling from structure in downtown Montreal
A construction worker is dead after falling from a work site in downtown Montreal. The incident happened at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday on Phillips Square near Cathcart Street.
-
Montreal air-conditioning company loses service after truck hits telephone line
An air-conditioning company in Montreal says it is unable to call its clients back after a truck ran into its telephone and internet lines on Wednesday. According to Montreal police (SPVM), the incident happened at 9:46 a.m. on Paré Street in the Town of Mount Royal.
Ottawa
-
Here's where on-street parking rates will increase to $4 an hour in Ottawa this summer
Ottawa motorists will have to pay $4 an hour to park at on-street meters in the ByWard Market, downtown, on Preston Street in Little Italy and along sections of Bank Street starting this summer, as part of changes to the city's on-street parking rates.
-
Police look to identify 'nudist runner of the woods' caught on camera in western Quebec
The MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police say the owner of a Val-des-Mont business discovered security camera footage of someone running naked across his property on June 8 around 1:30 a.m.
-
HEAT WARNING
HEAT WARNING It will be the hottest day of the year in Ottawa: Here's when the temperature will hit 34 C
The City of Ottawa is extending the swimming hours at six outdoor pools today and Thursday as the 'heat dome' is expected to bring temperatures of 34 C this afternoon. Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Ottawa, saying the "prolonged heat event" will continue through Thursday with "dangerously hot and humid conditions" expected.
London
-
Cyclist dies after crash in east London
London police say a 54-year-old cyclist has died after a crash in the city’s east end.
-
Teen worker injured after fall at construction site
Initial reports indicated the worker fell from the top of this structure around 8:30 this morning. According to Elgin OPP, the 19-year-old victim suffered serious injuries.
-
Charges laid after hit and run in west London
Around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, emergency crews responded the intersection of Wonderland Road and Oxford Street after a 911 call for a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian.
Barrie
-
Police investigation into suspicious package forced closure, evacuation in Barrie
A busy area in Barrie was closed, and several nearby buildings were evacuated on Wednesday for a police investigation.
-
Construction underway on Simcoe County's $350M long-term care facility
Construction on what will be Simcoe County's largest long-term care facility is moving forward as planned.
-
Woman charged with arson after homeless encampment fire
Police charged a 32-year-old woman with arson after investigating a fire at a homeless encampment in Alliston.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault police charge suspect who left young kids home alone
A 38-year-old from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., is charged with criminal negligence and child abandonment after police found two young kids home alone following a 911 call.
-
Insolvent northern Ont. real estate group accused of misusing tens of millions of dollars
A former child actor and his business partners with major real estate holdings in northern Ontario have been facing insolvency after failing to keep up with debts meant for buying and renovating hundreds of properties.
-
Thousands affected after WestJet cancels flights in anticipation of mechanics strike
The WestJet Group has cancelled about 40 flights in anticipation of a possible strike by its aircraft maintenance workers on Thursday.
Kitchener
-
Occupy UW disrupts board of governors meeting, university calls it 'unacceptable'
Occupy UW, a group protesting the war in Gaza at the University of Waterloo (UW) campus, disrupted a board of governors meeting on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Five suspected drug-related deaths in Waterloo Region within five days
A community drug alert is in effect after a disturbing number of suspected drug-related deaths in less than a week.
-
Police investigate crash in Waterloo
Waterloo regional police are investigating a crash in the area of Frobisher Drive in Waterloo.
Windsor
-
Leamington man faces drug trafficking charges after $365,000 bust
Essex County OPP say a man is facing numerous drug trafficking charges after police seized $365,000 in drugs.
-
New housing facility aims to help at-risk youth
At-risk young individuals facing housing security and homelessness in Windsor will now have a new place to go for support.
-
SIU charges Windsor police officer with four counts of sexual assault
Special Investigations Unit Director Joseph Martino says he has reasonable grounds to believe a Windsor Police Service officer committed criminal offences related to sexual assault allegations in Windsor.
Winnipeg
-
Tuxedo flips orange for the first time as Carla Compton wins byelection for NDP
The constituency of Tuxedo in Winnipeg has flipped orange for the first time.
-
Man found fatally injured near Thompson library identified, as police seek information
Thompson RCMP is calling for information as officers investigate the homicide of a man found critically injured early Saturday morning.
-
IN PICTURES: Murals popping up on Winnipeg bridges
Cool Streets Winnipeg and Centre Culturel Franco-Manitobain are making sure Winnipegger's walks are a little more colourful this summer.
Regina
-
'Sight to behold': U.S. Air Force cargo jet lands in Regina
Regina's International Airport hosted a true aerial behemoth late last week – courtesy of the United States Air Force (USAF).
-
Driver dead following single vehicle crash east of Regina
Saskatchewan RCMP have revealed that a crash over the weekend near Regina was fatal.
-
Two charged after restaurant robbed in North Central Regina
Two men have been charged with robbery after an incident at a restaurant in Regina's North Central area last month.
Saskatoon
-
Fundraising company left in the dark over money owed by defunct Sask. private school
A fundraising company says it was left in the dark by a Saskatoon Montessori School that is facing allegations about teachers not being paid.
-
Saskatoon’s father and son race for epic prize on Amazing Race Canada
A father son duo from Saskatoon are set to appear on season 10 of The Amazing Race Canada.
-
More than 1.2 million people now call Saskatchewan home
Saskatchewan's population has again reached an all time high.
Vancouver
-
Port Moody resident fined $7,000 for killing grizzly after claiming self-defence
A Port Moody resident was handed a hefty fine, ordered to do community service and temporarily banned from hunting after investigators determined a grizzly bear killing wasn't actually in self-defence.
-
Outdoor pet areas added to vessels on BC Ferries busiest route
Outdoor pet areas will be available on all BC Ferries vessels sailing its busiest route in time for the Canada Day long weekend.
-
Man charged with stabbing woman in Surrey, RCMP say
A man has been charged in the stabbing of a woman near Surrey Central SkyTrain Station last month, according to authorities.
Vancouver Island
-
Nanaimo highway crash sends 2 to hospital
Two people were rushed to hospital Wednesday morning, including one in an air ambulance, after a serious crash closed a section of highway in Nanaimo, B.C.
-
Outdoor pet areas added to vessels on BC Ferries busiest route
Outdoor pet areas will be available on all BC Ferries vessels sailing its busiest route in time for the Canada Day long weekend.
-
Orphaned B.C. sea otter pup in critical condition, receiving 24-hour care
Animal rescuers at the Vancouver Aquarium say an orphaned sea otter pup is receiving 24-hour care to "ensure her survival," after it was found in critical condition.
Kelowna
-
Worker killed in accident at Kelowna construction site
A construction worker died in a workplace incident in Kelowna on Friday, authorities have confirmed.
-
B.C. weather: Sun in forecast after record-breaking low weekend temperatures
Many parts of B.C. will see several days of sun this week after some regions experienced record-breaking low temperatures over the weekend.
-
Hunter attacked after shooting bear in B.C.'s Okanagan
A hunter was attacked by a black bear near Summerland, B.C., this week after he shot and wounded the animal.