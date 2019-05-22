

CTV Atlantic





The development of the former Coast Guard site in Saint John is a step closer to reality.

It’s one of a long list of federal infrastructure projects that includes refurbishment of the crumbling concrete sea wall that lines the city's harbour.

The cost of rebuilding the wall has been blocking development on the former Coast Guard site, but today politicians offered another reason for the project.

“Because climate change is real,” said Liberal MP Marco Mendicino. “It's happening and it's man-made and if we don't do disaster-mitigation projects like this one, the people of Saint John are going to be very exposed and vulnerable.”

Plans call for raising the property elevation to take into consideration future sea level increases. More than $11 million in flood-mitigation measures are included in the federal spending package.