Remembering the Moose River Gold Mine rescue in Nova Scotia

It's been nearly 90 years since three men were rescued from a gold mine in Nova Scotia.

On April 12, 1936, David Robertson, Alfred Scadding, and Herman Magill were trapped 141 feet underground after supports gave way causing a roof collapse in the Moose River gold mine.

"The Moose River cave-in and the grueling 10 day rescue that followed was a momentous occasion in journalism and emergency response history," said Betty Belmore with the Moose River Gold Mine Museum Society in a news release.

The Salvation Army said its Emergency Disaster Services team was on scene during the rescue efforts to serve food and hot beverages, and to provide supports to rescuers, community members, and the loved ones of those trapped.

"We are thankful to be part of this anniversary event and to share with others the impact The Salvation Army EDS team had, not only in 1936, but continues to have in communities throughout the country today," said Salvation Army EDS specialist, David Aalders, in a news release.

"It is critical to remember historical events like the Moose River cave-in, and the importance of community partners when disaster strikes," said Aalders.

Men putting the new timber for supports through the new shaft sunk to help the men trapped below. (Nova Scotia Archives / Allen Fraser)After six days of rescue efforts, there were no signs of survivors. Just when officials were about to abandon their work, they were finally about to make contact with the three men.

Magill died hours later of pneumonia.

It was another four days before Robertson and Scadding were brought to the surface.

The Salvation Army said the rescue efforts were broadcast to more than 650 radio stations throughout North America, and were even picked up by the BBC and broadcast across Europe.

Dr. Robertson and group after he was rescued. (Nova Scotia Archives / Evening Telegram Toronto)"It attracted world-wide attention as it was the first live 'on-the-spot' coverage of a breaking news story anywhere in the world," said Belmore.

The 88th anniversary is being marked Saturday at the Moose River Gold Mine Museum from 1 to 4 p.m. The event is being held by the Moose River Gold Mine Society, the Salvation Army, and the Halifax Amateur Radio Club.

