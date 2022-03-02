Researchers say virus likely killed Prince Edward Island crows

CHARLOTTETOWN, P.E.I. -

Researchers in Prince Edward Island say a viral outbreak is likely to blame for the deaths of hundreds of crows in downtown Charlottetown since late last year.

Laura Bourque with the Atlantic Veterinary College at the University of Prince Edward Island said Wednesday in an interview that researchers have confirmed a case of corvid orthoreovirus in one dead crow.

Bourque says the team investigating the deaths is trying to see whether the virus can be detected in the other dead birds that were collected for study, adding that it's highly likely the reovirus is to blame for all the deaths.

She says corvid orthoreovirus is a relatively common cause of crow mortality in northeastern North America.

The disease is easily spread through feces and other secretions while crows are roosting in densely populated areas during the winter.

Bourque says once the outbreak dies down, she estimates the crow population in Charlottetown will rebound within the next two years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 2, 2022.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.