Residents start moving into Cape Breton's first Pallet village Monday

Monday marked move-in day for eight people who will call a Pallet shelter village in Whitney Pier, N.S., their new home.

By the end of the week, 35 units are expected to be occupied at the Village at Pine Tree neighbourhood. Each shelter contains a bed and a closet, as well as heating and air conditioning.

A community centre is also located in the village where there will be programs for residents.

"We're celebrating today the victory of having 35 people move into their own homes for the first time after much wait," said Megan Peters, operational manager of Ally Centre of Cape Breton.

"We’re so excited. And although we are so excited and so happy to have people move in, we understand that there's still so many more people waiting to get housed."

Peters says along with the 35 new occupants this week, another 25 people will move into the space in February 2025.

The Pallet village, which is the first to open in Cape Breton, is run by New Dawn Enterprises and the Ally Centre.

The shelter was originally scheduled to open in mid-September but had to be delayed as it was not finished.

