Reward increased for information in case of missing Halifax-area teen

The province of Nova Scotia is increasing its reward for information in the case of a teenager missing since 2022.

The provincial Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program typically offers up to $150,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in cases under the program.

Devon Sinclair Marsman’s was initially added to the reward program in November 2022.

The province is now offering $250,000 for information on his disappearance.

Marsman was last seen in the Spryfield area of Halifax on Feb. 24, 2022 and reported missing to police on March 4, 2022. He was 16 at the time.

Halifax police initially said they had no reason to suspect foul play in his disappearance.

However, police said in October of that same year they believed Marsman’s disappearance was suspicious.

Devon Sinclair Marsman was wearing a hoodie and jeans the last time he was seen. (Courtesy: Family of Devon Sinclair Marsman)

He is described as an African Nova Scotian, about five-feet tall and 100 pounds, with blue-green eyes and short dark hair.

He was wearing a hoodie and jeans the last time he was seen.

Investigators believe there are people who may have information that could result in Marsman being found.

“It is my hope that increasing the reward for this case will encourage those with information to come forward,” said Attorney General and Minister of Justice Brad Johns in a release from the province. “No tip is too small. Please help bring answers to Devon’s family, friends and loved ones.”

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program at 1-888-710-9090 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Marsman’s case is the second under the Major Unsolved Crimes Program to have its reward increased.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.