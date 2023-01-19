Rise Again: Leon Dubinsky, composer of Cape Breton’s unofficial anthem, dies at 81

Friends and fans are mourning the death of Cape Breton composer Leon Dubinsky, who wrote the island’s unofficial anthem, “Rise Again.”

The song was first recorded for “The Rise and Follies of Cape Breton Island,” back in the 1980s, and then made famous by The Rankin Family, with the group’s late singer Raylene Rankin making it her own.

"It's incredible how far-reaching that song has been. It's used to inspire people to get up when the chips are down. It just continues to find new life,” says Raylene’s sister, Heather Rankin.

Comedian Bette MacDonald worked with Dubinsky many times over the years, including for “The Cape Breton Summertime Revue.”

She says he was wise, generous and multi-talented and that his reputation as one of the best songwriters was well earned.

"I was always in awe of Leon, because I always knew I was working with the real deal,” she says.

"With his beautiful words and music, he gave Cape Bretoners such a great sense of themselves -- of ourselves. He made us feel very proud of who we are, and so we'll miss him a lot."

Singer-songwriter Jordan Musycsyn teamed up with Dubinsky at a Celtic Colours songwriters camp a few years ago.

The event was a chance for the young up-and-comer to learn from the seasoned veteran.

"I didn't have to think about it. I said, ‘I'd love to do it with Leon Dubinsky, if he was up for it,’” he says.

"As the best songwriter to come out of Cape Breton, every time I would hear a song that was part of the Summertime Revue, there was a lot of songs I didn't recognize. And when I asked, 'Who wrote that song?' it was almost always Leon Dubinsky."

Dubinsky’s accolades as an artist -- and his influence on others -- were far-reaching.

"He had wonderful ideas for the Summertime Revue, great comedy ideas, and I'll remember the breadth of his work,” MacDonald says.

And there's no doubt he's left a lasting legacy with “Rise Again.”

"He will always be remembered for that song,” says Rankin.

"It was an honour to have spent some time with Leon, and to have known him. His music will live on,” says Musycsyn.

Dubinsky was a husband and father. His obituary says he loved the peaceful surroundings at his home in Englishtown, N.S.

He was 81.