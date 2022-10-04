Rise Together: N.S. entertainers to hit the stage in support of Fiona recovery efforts

Nova Scotia comedians and musicians are coming together this month to raise funds for those affected by post-tropical storm Fiona.

“Rise Together!” will be held on Oct. 30 at the Savoy Theatre in Glace Bay, N.S.

The show will feature performances by several Cape Breton acts, including Ron James, Jimmy Rankin, The Barra MacNeils, Men of the Deeps, The Island Girls, and The Cape Breton House band.

Proceeds from the event will go to the Canadian Red Cross to help with their Fiona relief efforts.

The Government of Canada says they will also match ticket purchases or donations until Oct. 23. The donation link will be available Wednesday.

“The response from the community has been overwhelming,” said Kim Hendrickson of Premiere Entertainment Group, who is producing the event, in a press release. “Everyone we have approached to help with Rise Together! has done so without hesitation.”

Tickets for “Rise Together!” can be purchased at the Savoy Theatre or online. The event will also be livestreamed.