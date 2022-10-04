Rise Together: N.S. entertainers to hit the stage in support of Fiona recovery efforts

North Korea fires missile over Japan

North Korea on Tuesday fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years, forcing Japan to issue evacuation notices and suspend trains, as the North escalates tests of weapons designed to strike regional U.S. allies.

  • Even city hall doesn’t know reason for restaurant patio occupancy limit

    London’s formula for calculating the maximum size of patios outside restaurants and bars is so longstanding that city staff are perplexed about its original intent. On Monday, the Planning and Environment Committee (PEC) discussed permanently loosening municipal rules on patios that helped many restaurants and bars survive the pandemic.

    (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)

  • Deja vu Debate: Mayoral candidates spar over BRT

    Four years after bus rapid transit (BRT) dominated the municipal election in London, candidates still spar over the issue. On Monday, five candidates running for the mayor’s office took part in a panel discussion hosted by political science students at King’s University College.

  • 'Hearing that was brutal': Witness speaks out after EMDC inmate dies in custody

    A man says he witnessed a violent altercation at the Elgin Middlesex Detention Centre (EMDC) last month, the same night police say a man was taken to hospital and pronounced dead. Wes Simpson was at the EMDC the night of Sept. 12, in the cell next to the person he believes was the victim taken to hospital that night, and he doesn't believe the inmate died by suicide.

