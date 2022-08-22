Rising cost of school supplies prompts multiple community-based backpack programs

Back to school supplies in a shop in Toronto, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston) Back to school supplies in a shop in Toronto, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trump's turbulent White House years culminate in Florida search

Former U.S. President Donald Trump had a penchant for collecting. And that lifelong habit -- combined with his careless handling of classified information, and a chaotic transition born from his refusal to accept defeat in 2020 -- have all culminated in a federal investigation that poses extraordinary legal and political challenges.

Moderna to supply 12M doses of Omicron-targeted COVID shot to Canada

Moderna Inc. will supply 12 million doses of its COVID-19 shot adapted to target the Omicron variant of the coronavirus to Canada, the company said on Monday. The Canadian government had entered into a supply deal with the company last year for supply of its COVID vaccine for 2022 and 2023, with the contract allowing access to new vaccine adaptations.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island