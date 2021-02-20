HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia RCMP says a 24-year-old man is in hospital after being stabbed in a vehicle, early Saturday morning in Shubenacadie.

According to police, the man, who is originally from Stellarton, has non-life threatening injuries.

Police say at around 2 a.m., they responded to a stabbing after an altercation broke out in a vehicle travelling on Hwy 2.

Two other people were in the vehicle during the incident, and police say nobody else was injured.

The suspect, a 37-year-old man from Elmsvale, N.S. has been charged with assault with a weapon.

He is scheduled to appear in Truro Provincial Court on April 28 at 9:30 a.m.

The RCMP says they believe the two people involved were known to each other.