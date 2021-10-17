Rowdy homecoming party at Nova Scotia's Acadia University results in arrests, charges: Police
A rowdy student party at Acadia University in Wolfville, N.S. has resulted in multiple arrests and charges as hundreds gathered in the streets for homecoming celebrations over the weekend.
The RCMP says it began receiving calls shortly after 1 p.m. on Saturday of large gatherings, drunkenness, disorderly conduct and people standing on vehicles.
As a result, police arrested and issued tickets, including some for COVID-19 violations, says Sgt. Andrew Joyce of the Nova Scotia RCMP.
The partygoers were handed tickets for carrying open liquor containers and violating health-protection orders that prohibit informal outdoor gatherings where more than 50 people assemble without wearing masks or physical distancing
Joyce couldn't confirm how many tickets were handed out but said there are still some criminal code investigations ongoing.
Area resident Angie Oriana Jenkins said there were hordes of students congregated on her street all day.
"The whole street was almost blocked off on either end … just crowds of people," she said, estimating there were roughly 300 in attendance at its peak.
She said she witnessed students removing traffic signs and barrelling them through the crowd.
"(There) was glass breaking at the other end of the street, it was just one thing after another," she said.
Photo courtesy: Angie Oriana Jenkins
Living in a university town, Jenkins said she's used to parties, but Saturday's homecoming was different.
"It was frightening, actually, and I was feeling really anxious because I didn't know what was going to happen," she said. "You just feel the energy escalating."
She said she was worried about her vehicle getting damaged, the health and safety of the students, as well as COVID-19 protocols.
"Acadia University is one of the few in Nova Scotia that does not have a vaccine mandate," she said.
"So I knew there was a potential for a lot of those kids to not be protected."
In a statement, the university said it was "deeply disappointed" by Saturday's events.
"The University condemns unruly behaviour and extends apologies to neighbours in Wolfville who were troubled or inconvenienced by the disrespectful attitude of some students. These actions are inconsistent with Acadia’s values," it reads.
Acadia said it is working with the Town of Wolfville and the RCMP as it continues to investigate.
"Acadia students who broke laws, by-laws, or COVID health and safety protocols will be sanctioned and disciplined by the University," the statement said.
Late last month, Halifax Regional Police responded to a flood of noise complaints from streets near Dalhousie University, where thousands of people gathered -- first for a party in the afternoon and then for a larger event that night.
Police arrested nine men and one woman for public intoxication and issued numerous summary offence tickets for illegal possession of open liquor.
Frank Harvey, the university's provost, said the illegal gatherings posed a safety risk to the Dalhousie community. That's why university officials urged students who attended the parties to stay away from classes for a week and get tested for COVID-19.
With files from The Canadian Press.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
COVID-19 vaccine booster eligibility by province and territory in Canada
Although booster shots and third doses of COVID-19 vaccines aren’t currently recommended for most Canadians, additional doses are being made available to certain populations or those who need to travel for work based on their province or territory of residence.
China condemns U.S., Canada for sending warships through Taiwan Strait
The Chinese military on Sunday condemned the United States and Canada for each sending a warship through the Taiwan Strait last week, saying they were threatening peace and stability in the region.
Restless nights tied to mental illness, new large-scale study says
Having trouble sleeping was commonplace for people with mental illness, according to one of the largest studies of its kind conducted by researchers at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health.
Rowdy homecoming party at Nova Scotia's Acadia University results in arrests, charges: Police
A rowdy student party at Acadia University in Wolfville, N.S. has resulted in multiple arrests and charges as hundreds gathered in the streets for homecoming celebrations over the weekend.
Medics, players spring into action after fan collapses, halting Newcastle-Tottenham match
A Newcastle United and Tottenham soccer match was temporarily suspended, after players noticed a collapsed fan in the stands and flagged down medical staff to bring out a defibrillator.
Bill Clinton released from Southern California hospital
Former U.S. president Bill Clinton was released Sunday from the Southern California hospital where he had been treated for an infection.
Celebrities join Prince William for Earthshot Prize award
Celebrities joined Prince William in London on Sunday for the inaugural awards ceremony of his Earthshot Prize, an ambitious environmental program aimed at finding new ideas and technologies around the world to tackle climate change and Earth's most pressing challenges.
Travel industry, health experts applaud U.S. decision to allow travellers with mixed doses
The organization representing Canada's tourism industry is applauding the U.S. government's decision to allow Canadian travellers with mixed vaccine doses once the border opens in November.
Vaccine allergy? Experts say most past reactions not valid reason for exemptions
Whether people have held off on getting vaccinated because of a past reaction, or are seeking an exemption to inoculation mandates, experts say a previous allergic response doesn't mean you can't get your shots.
Toronto
-
Police continue to search for missing mother, daughter in Whitby, Ont.
Durham police continued their search Saturday for two women who went missing in Whitby earlier this week.
-
Indigenous writer and U of T professor featured in ‘Dial-a-Poem’ project
An Indigenous author and University of Toronto assistant professor is being featured in a pandemic-era edition of 'Dial-a-Poem,' a project that encourages individuals to call in weekly and listen to writers perform some of their work.
-
Ontario logs fewer than 500 new COVID-19 cases for seventh day in a row
Ontario has logged fewer than 500 COVID-19 cases for the seventh day in a row.
Calgary
-
Southern Alberta county 'heartbroken' by councillor's death
Members of Cypress County council are sharing messages of grief over the death of Alfred "Alf" Belyea, as RCMP announced murder charges against his wife.
-
Northwest Calgary apartment building, northeast business damaged in early morning fires
Fire officials say no one was injured in two separate fires early Sunday morning, both occurring in the city's east end.
-
Autumn chores ahead? Nature advocacy group suggests putting them off for now
If you're looking out your window at a pile of leaves needing raking, a national wildlife conservation group is saying that job may not be as urgent as you might think.
Edmonton
-
Alberta set to vote on rejecting equalization, premier says it's about leverage
Albertans will cast ballots Monday in a referendum that is technically about rejecting equalization but has morphed into more of a Prairie festivus airing of grievances.
-
Alberta's referendum should not focus on daylight time, psychologists say
Ditching the practice of switching the time twice a year may seem like a no-brainer to some, but Alberta psychologists warn that the result of a provincial referendum could have unexpected consequences.
-
Elks send quarterback Trevor Harris to Montreal for defensive end
The Edmonton Elks traded veteran quarterback Trevor Harris to the Montreal Alouettes in a one-for-one exchange.
Montreal
-
Lamborghini wrecked and abandoned in the middle of Montreal boulevard
Police are investigating after a Lamborghini wound up smashed and abandoned in the middle of a Montreal boulevard.
-
Quebec reports 532 new COVID-19 cases, 360 are people not fully vaccinated
Quebec reported on Sunday that 532 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, including 360 who were not fully vaccinated.
-
Quebec man was struck and killed after stepping out of a vehicle on a highway
A lapse in judgment seems to be the cause of a road accident that cost the life of a young man early Sunday morning in Laval.
Ottawa
-
Family of missing Ottawa man offering $10,000 reward for tips on whereabouts
The family of an Ottawa man who has been missing since Thursday is offering a $10,000 reward for tips that lead to him being found.
-
NEW
NEW | Queen's University condemns 'reckless behaviour' during homecoming celebrations in Kingston, Ont.
Kingston police, with assistance from the OPP riot squad and Durham Regional Police, moved in twice on Saturday to clear students from the streets and homes after declaring an 'aggravated nuisance party'.
-
COVID-19 hospitalization in Ottawa drop on Sunday
Ottawa Public Health is reporting 35 more people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19.
London
-
'Epic moment for cannabis': Industry celebrates third anniversary of legalization in Canada
Cannabis grower and retailer Tony Giorgi says the past three years have been 'a wild ride.'
-
MLHU reports 10 new COVID-19 cases Sunday
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 10 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, but no new deaths.
-
One person rescued after canoe capsizes
A canoeist was brought to safety by firefighters after their canoe capsized in a south London pond.
Northern Ontario
-
Travel industry, health experts applaud U.S. decision to allow travellers with mixed doses
The organization representing Canada's tourism industry is applauding the U.S. government's decision to allow Canadian travellers with mixed vaccine doses once the border opens in November.
-
Japan PM says Fukushima wastewater release can't be delayed
Japan's new prime minister on Sunday said the planned mass disposal of wastewater stored at the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant cannot be delayed, despite concerns from local residents.
-
Knife found under Parliament to be returned to Algonquin nations in historic move
An ancient Indigenous knife unearthed during the renovation of Centre Block will be the first artifact found on Parliament Hill to be returned to the stewardship of the Algonquin people who live in the Ottawa region.
Winnipeg
-
‘It’s ludicrous and it’s dangerous’: seniors’ advocate cries foul over letters for personal care home help
A seniors’ care advocate is crying foul after letters from two Manitoba personal care homes were sent to residents’ families, warning they may need to help with care starting Monday.
-
-
Former Manitoba Catholic youth camp to be transformed into healing village
A former Manitoba Catholic youth camp is being repurposed as a healing village for Indigenous women.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan asks other provinces if they can spare ICU staff amid COVID-19 crisis
Saskatchewan is asking other provinces if they have health-care workers they could send if needed in the coming days to help its struggling intensive care units.
-
U of S Huskies dominate Golden Bears in return to Griffiths Stadium
The University of Saskatchewan Huskies football team may have waited 714 to return to Griffiths Stadium in Nutrien Park, but the green and white returned to the gridiron in explosive fashion, dominating the University of Alberta Golden Bears 54-27.
-
81 COVID-19 ICU patients sets new daily record for Sask.
Saskatchewan set a new daily record for COVID-19 ICU patients on Saturday, with 81 people currently receiving intensive care.
Regina
-
Saskatchewan asks other provinces if they can spare ICU staff amid COVID-19 crisis
Saskatchewan is asking other provinces if they have health-care workers they could send if needed in the coming days to help its struggling intensive care units.
-
COVID-19 vaccine booster eligibility by province and territory in Canada
Although booster shots and third doses of COVID-19 vaccines aren’t currently recommended for most Canadians, additional doses are being made available to certain populations or those who need to travel for work based on their province or territory of residence.
-
Police use CEW in arrest of Regina man
A Regina Police Service member used a CEW in the arrest of a man on Saturday.
Vancouver
-
District of North Vancouver considers fireworks ban as Vancouver readies for first year of its own ban
As the city of Vancouver nears its first Halloween with a fireworks ban, the neighbouring District of North Vancouver is considering a similar move.
-
Border warning for Canadian sports fans planning to watch games in U.S.
Canadian sports fans hoping to catch a Seattle Seahawks or Seattle Kraken game are being advised to plan their trips across the border carefully, or they could face a nasty surprise on their return to Canada.
-
4 arrested during Extinction Rebellion 'die-in' at downtown Vancouver intersection
Four people were arrested at a "die-in" that blocked a downtown Vancouver intersection Saturday afternoon.
Vancouver Island
-
'Speed limits are set for ideal conditions': Wet weather prompts warning for drivers
With much of Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland under rainfall warnings this weekend, ICBC is warning drivers to be careful.
-
Victoria woman's appearance in Netflix series after experiencing addiction and homelessness inspires hope
When Carey Oakes embraced her first guitar, she couldn’t have imagined how dynamic the soundtrack to her life would become.
-
Victoria mother shares story of harm reduction, aims to help other parents with new book
A Victoria mother will never forget the time she took her oldest daughter to buy heroin, so the teen could smoke it in the car next to her on the way into an emergency department, desperate to get her child into treatment.