SailGP to return to Canada in 2026; Halifax preparing bid to host event

SailGP has announced it will return to Canada in 2026, but a host city has not yet been chosen.

The global sailing event says it is currently accepting bids from cities across the country to host an event in two years.

The chosen city will be announced “early in the new year.”

SailGP made its Canadian debut in Halifax in June during the ROCKWOOL Canada Sail Grand Prix, where more than 50,000 spectators turned out for the event.

Frank Denis of Sail Nova Scotia says the association is in a bid process now for a potential SailGP return to Halifax.

“Over the summer months Sail Nova Scotia, with the support of our member clubs and sailing schools, have held several meetings with government partners and stakeholders about a SailGP return to Halifax in 2026. Support has been overwhelming and interest is very high to have SailGP return,” he said in an email.

“We are so excited to be in the process of preparing our bid for SailGP Season 6!”

Halifax was previously not included in a list of host cities for the current 2024-2025 season.

SailGP has also announced that Canada’s team has been acquired by biotech entrepreneur Dr. Greg Bailey and Olympic gold medalist Giles Scott has been named their new driver.

Scott took over as driver for the Emirates GBR team midway through the fourth SailGP championship, and won the Halifax event.

“Winning the inaugural Canada event last season was an unforgettable experience – the energy of Canadian fans was like no other. Canada has already proven to be a competitive force, and I’m determined to build on that success with a talented crew beside me,” Scott said.

The Canada SailGP team has also retained flight controller Billy Gooderham, wing trimmer Paul Campbell-James, as well as grinders Tim Hornsby, Jareese Finch, Cooper Dressler and Tom Ramshaw.

Strategist Annie Haeger will also continue and be joined by Georgia Lewin-LaFrance.

“Canada is one of SailGP’s fastest-growing emerging markets, and we’re excited to bolster this passionate fan base with a now-confirmed Canadian team and a home event to look forward to in 2026,” saidmanaging director Andrew Thompson in a news release from SailGP.

The 2024/2025 global racing season begins next month in Dubai.

