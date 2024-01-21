Saint Andrews approves new look for Market Square and Market Wharf

Saint Andrews, N.B. is gearing up for a massive facelift after council announced it has unanimously approved plans to reconstruct Market Wharf and Market Square.

The federal government is providing funding for 40 per cent of the $7.8 million price tag, while the provincial government is chipping in 33 per cent of the cost. The seaside town will pay for the remainder of the project.

“We started with seven options, we got down to our final four,” says Mayor Brad Henderson. “Council finally decided to unanimously vote in favor of a hybrid option between infill and steel for the approach and Market Square area of the wharf.”

The project will see the majority of the square and wharf ramp raised by a half metre to combat rising sea levels. The majority of the wharf itself will not be replaced as it was done so in the 1990’s following a fire. The portions being replaced have been standing since it was first built over 50 years ago.

The need for a replacement has only been emphasized in recent weeks following storm surges battering the infrastructure.

“I like to pretend that we are the most efficient council around,” Henderson jokes, with the decision coming 48 hours after the latest storm. “But the reality is the decision that was made this past week was literally years in the making.”

“The wharf is almost underwater in a super high astronomical event, astronomical tide and a wind,” points out David Welch, who operated Fundy Tide Runners Whale Watch from 1995-2014. “The last storm we had maybe a foot of freeboard was crashing over the wharf. It is crumbling and rotting, and that is why there is limitations for weight on the wharf.”

The project will not only raise the wharf and market levels, but will also extend it out further for more room.

“It will look very much like new space,” Henderson says. “We are expanding Market Square and with that there is discussions as well, (while) we look at Market Square and how it can be better utilized.”

“It is a very vibrant place in our community we want to make sure is here for generations to come, especially if you are going to market yourself as Saint Andrews by the Sea.”

Whale watching is the biggest tourist attraction for the seaside town, and Welch says this project will ensure its continued success for years to come.

“I may be a little biased but whale watching is a basic ingredient in the tourism sector in Saint Andrews,” Welch says. “Without whale watching on this wharf we would be pretty hard pressed to keep the ball rolling.”

The next step in the process is to award a contract for the project, which council plans to do in the spring. Work is tentatively set to begin in the fall, with a completion timeline of seven months.

“We didn’t want businesses to have to close for the peak summer season, especially for industries like whale watching,” Henderson notes. “We are hoping that we don’t lose a tourism season out of it, but that being said we are discussing a plan B in the case construction is delayed for any reason.”

