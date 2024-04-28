Saint John Fire Department responds to latest encampment fire

There were no injuries reported in the latest encampment fire in Saint John, N.B.

Around 9:47 p.m. Saturday night crews responded to a call of a small fire near the corner of Bleury and Simms Street on the city’s west side. Upon arrival crews discovered a growing fire inside an area of trees off the side of the road near the intersection. The area had been made into a tent encampment.

A third truck was called to the scene and crews quickly began an offensive attack. The fire was knocked down and the scene was cleared in under a half-hour.

Multiple propane tanks were involved in the fire, as well as a tent and various clothing items. No one was on site when crews arrived on scene. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the fire.

So far in 2024, three people have died in encampment fires in Saint John. 44-year old Peter ‘Evan’ McArthur passed away in an encampment fire on Jan. 7, while 39-year-old Jonathan Calhoun and 33-year-old Raeanne Tyler died in an encampment fire on Mar. 25 near the 100 block of Paradise Row.

