Saint John mayor calls metal recycling facility a ‘black eye on our community’
Donna Reardon, mayor of Saint John, N.B., called the American Iron and Metal a “black eye” on the community following last week’s fire at the metal recycling facility.
The city’s mayor said in a statement Monday the city has for several years raised concerns with the American Iron and Metal (AIM) facility and the risk it poses to those in Saint John.
“Its location is unacceptable and incompatible with our residential communities on both sides of the harbour,” Reardon said in a statement.
A fire in a massive pile of shredded car parts at the facility on Gateway Street began in the early hours of Sept. 14. The blaze resulted in a thick layer of smoke, triggering a voluntary shelter-in-place order for the area due to poor air quality.
Environment Canada also issued a special air quality statement last Thursday for downtown Saint John due to elevated pollution levels.
Reardon said the city of Saint John stands with residents in their “concern and outrage over the environmental, safety and public health crisis caused by the toxic fire.”
“AIM is a black eye on our community, and we cannot accept anything less than swift and strong action from those who control its ability to operate,” the mayor said.
Premier Blaine Higgs said last week there will be a full investigation into the blaze.
"As part of that investigation, AIM must submit a preliminary report within 24 hours of the event and a followup report within five days of the event," Higgs said in a statement issued late Sept. 14.
Reardon said that in addition to the province’s investigation, there should be an independent and public audit of AIM’s compliance with its approval to operate that’s issued by the New Brunswick Minister of Environment and Local Government.
“Residents of Saint John deserve answers around oversight, operational compliance, environmental impacts, and public health. Enough is enough,” she said.
