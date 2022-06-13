Saint John organizers want 2022 Memorial Cup 'to take over this city'

The 2022 Memorial Cup in Saint John, N.B., is less than a week away and organizers are planning an event to score with both hockey fans and those who know nothing about the sport.

“Of course, the hockey tournament and staging a world-class event that’s related to hockey is a key element of this,” says Mark-Anthony Ashfield, chair of the event’s host committee. “But we never bid to host a hockey tournament. We bid to host an event that was going to take over this city.”

A final schedule for the event will be made public Tuesday morning. Several themed street closures, a community ball hockey tournament, fireworks and concert stages are being planned alongside all of the tournament’s games inside TD Station.

Saint John Mayor Donna Reardon says the committee’s hosting bid was successful because the main goal was making the event inclusive.

“I think Saint John as a city really embraces hockey and then there’s all the fun that goes with it,” says Reardon. “So, if you don’t embrace hockey, then you embrace fun. There’s going to be something for everyone with this thing.”

Chris Green is the Memorial Cup’s designated “cup keeper” and has been taking the trophy around the region for nearly a month-and-a-half.

“We’ve had it pretty much all around southern New Brunswick, trying to share it with as many people as we can,” says Green. “It brings a lot of smiles.”

Tickets for the event are still available but Ashfield is expecting a sold-out crowd.

“Saint John is historically a bit of a last minute town but I wouldn’t leave this one to chance,” says Ashfield. “We expect those tickets to go pretty fast.”

Full coverage of the 2022 Memorial Cup can be found on TSN and TSN.ca.