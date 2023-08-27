Saint John Police investigate shooting on Guilford Street

The Saint John Police are searching for witnesses and video footage or information in connection with a shooting investigation.

In a news release on Saturday, police say they responded to a report of a shot fired into a building on the 100 block of Guilford Street.

According to the release, a window was damaged but none of the several occupants of the building were injured.

Police say an officer on patrol in the area located and stopped a suspect on Guilford Street near Ludlow Street.

After stopping the vehicle, police say the occupants were arrested.

In the vehicle, police say they found two pellet guns, a loaded shotgun, ammunition, and a controlled substance police believe to be crystal methamphetamine.

Police arrested two adult men, aged 25 and 48, as well as a 43-year-old woman and a 17-year-old youth on weapon, drug, and mischief related offences.

All the accused were released from custody on undertaking with conditions which include returning to court at a later date.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone in the area that was footage of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked by police to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.