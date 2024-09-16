ATLANTIC
    • Saint John police investigating break, enter and theft from business

    A Saint John Police Force vehicle is pictured in an undated file image. A Saint John Police Force vehicle is pictured in an undated file image.
    Saint John police are investigating after several items were stolen from a business last week.

    According to a news release from police, a break and enter occurred at a business located in the 10-block of Duke Street between Sept. 12 at 7:30 p.m. and Sept. 13 at 11 a.m.

    Several items were stolen from the location, say police.

    One of the windows was also reported to be damaged as a result of the incident.

    Investigators say they are looking for witnesses or anyone in the area who has dash-cam or video surveillance of the incident at the time it occurred.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

