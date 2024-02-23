ATLANTIC
    • Saint John police officer released from hospital after stabbing

    A Saint John Police Force vehicle is seen in this file photo. A Saint John Police Force vehicle is seen in this file photo.
    The Saint John police officer who was stabbed Wednesday night at a hardware store has been released from hospital.

    The incident occurred just after 8 p.m. Wednesday after officers responded to reports of a man with a knife threatening staff and causing damage inside a Canadian Tire on the city’s west side.

    “As one of our members were making there way into the store to assist, they were subsequently stabbed by the suspect,” said Saint John Regional Police Staff Sgt. Sean Rocca on Thursday.

    First responders treated Const. Jonathan Grenier on site before transporting him to hospital with non-life-threating injuries. He has since been released from hospital and is recovering from his injuries while off duty, according to a Friday news release from the Saint John Police Force.

    Corey James Clarke, 35, appeared in Saint John court Thursday afternoon. He is facing six charges, including:

    • attempted murder
    • aggravated assault
    • assault with a weapon
    • possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public peace
    • mischief under $5,000
    • resisting arrest

    “It’s not a common occurrence that one of our officers gets injured in the line of duty, so we all feel that,” said Rocca. “I’m in my 21st year and I can’t recall an officer being stabbed in the line of duty.”

    The force’s Major Crimes Unit and Forensic Services continue to investigate.

    With files from CTV Atlantic's Avery MacRae.

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News.

