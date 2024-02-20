Saint John police search for man who broke conditions of release

The Saint John Police Force requests the public’s assistance to locate Jeremy Robichaud, who’s wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching conditions of his statutory release.

Police say that the warrant was issued on Monday.

Robichaud, 33, was living at a community correctional centre in Saint John, N.B.

Police describe him as five-feet-ten-inches tall with a medium complexion, brown hair and blue eyes.

He was serving a sentence of three years, five months for:

aggravated assault

forcible confinement

break and enter

assault with the use of force

an offence under the motor vehicle act

Police warn people to not approach the suspect.

If anyone has information, police ask them to call 1-506-648-3333 or contact Crime Stoppers.

