Saint John police searching for inmate who escaped from N.B. correctional facility

The Saint John Police Force asking for help from the public in finding an inmate who escaped from a correctional facility Sunday.

Police say they responded to the Saint John Regional Correctional Facility at around 9:28 a.m. after an inmate escaped the facility.

According to a news release on Sunday, police say 44-year-old Daryl Dalgleish was seen squeezing through a fence, before evading capture from pursing officers.

Officers established a perimeter around the area and set up vehicle checkpoints. Police then searched the vicinity using a drone and a canine unit.

Dalgleish was last seen wearing light blue jail issued scrubs with jail issued orange scrubs underneath, according to police. He is described as 5’11”, weighing around 180 pounds.

Police say Dalgleish was in custody awaiting trial for assault and violation of release orders.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking anyone with information of Dalgleish’s location to contact them at 1-506-648-3333, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

